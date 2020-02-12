Zion Williamson gets the best 31 points of his career while the Pelicans defeat the Blazers | NBA News

Rookie Zion Williamson had a personal record of 31 points and Josh Hart scored 12 of his 17 points in a crucial third quarter when host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night.

Tuesday's NBA Results Portland Trail Blazers 117-138 New Orleans Pelicans

LA Clippers 103-110 Philadelphia 76ers

Boston Celtics 105-116 Houston Rockets

San Antonio Spurs 114-106 Oklahoma City Thunder

Chicago Bulls 114-126 Washington Wizards

Portland Trail Blazers 117-138 New Orleans Pelicans















1:54



Highlights of the Portland Trail Blazers' visit to the New Orleans Pelicans in week 17 of the NBA season



Rookie Zion Williamson had a personal record of 31 points and Josh Hart scored 12 of his 17 points in a crucial third quarter when host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 138-117 on Tuesday night.

Williamson, returning from an absence from a game due to a sprained ankle, added nine rebounds and five assists. Hart started instead of All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, who missed his second straight game due to a sprained ankle.

Image:

Zion WIlliamson launches a dump against the Portland Trail Blazers



The pelicans lost up to 16 points in the first half, but approached two at halftime and beat the Blazers 41-21 in the third quarter.

For New Orleans, JJ Redick had 20 points from the bank, Jrue Holiday had 16 points and 10 assists, Frank Jackson scored 13 and Nicolo Melli had 10.

CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard scored 20 points each to lead the Blazers, but Lillard was well below their average score of 40.3 points, the best in the league in the last 12 games. He made only 6 of 16 shots from the field and missed the four three-point attempts.

Hart scored seven points when New Orleans turned a two-point deficit into a 73-70 lead early in the third quarter. Williamson had three baskets during a 13-3 run that gave the Pelicans a 88-78 lead midway through the period.

Lillard made two free throws before New Orleans made a 16-6 run to take a 104-86 lead at the end of the quarter.

LA Clippers 103-110 Philadelphia 76ers

















2:58



The highlights of the LA Clippers' visit to the Philadelphia 76ers in week 17 of the NBA season



Ben Simmons had 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists to lead host Philadelphia 76ers beyond the LA Clippers 110-103.

The sixth triple-double of the Simmons season helped the Sixers win their third consecutive game. The Clippers fell to 1-2 on their four-game road trip.

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid, who received some criticism from the fan base for some tweets and social media posts, added 26 points and nine rebounds. Josh Richardson scored 21 points, and Tobias Harris added 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Sixers, who improved to 25-2 at home.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points and nine assists, while Landry Shamet added 19 points and Marcus Morris Sr and Lou Williams had 13 each. Paul George contributed 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Philadelphia had an 81-77 advantage after the third quarter. Williams bargained in a pick-and-roll and served Montrezl Harrell, who scored to reduce the deficit to 87-84 with 9:20 remaining.

Image:

Ben Simmons celebrates a basket in the 76ers victory over the Clippers



Richardson sold out a deep trey from the top of the key for a Sixers 94-90 lead with 7:19 to play.

The Clippers remained aggressive, and when Leonard scored, the deficit was 99-94 in the absence of 5:02. However, in the next possession of the Sixers, Richardson fell by a triple to quickly extend the Sixers' lead to eight.

Richardson then completed a three-point play, and the Philadelphia lead was 105-94 with 3:37 remaining.

Embiid and Morris received a double coach after a small fight with 2:48 remaining.

Boston Celtics 105-116 Houston Rockets

















2:34



Highlights of the Boston Celtics visit to the Houston Rockets in week 17 of the NBA season



James Harden and Russell Westbrook combined to get 78 points when host Houston Rockets broke the streak of seven consecutive Boston Celtics wins with a 116-105 victory.

Harden produced 42 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, while Westbrook contributed 36 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Harden scored 31 points in the second half, including 19 in succession for Houston in the third quarter on his way to his 19th game of 40 points this season.

With the Rockets clinging to a 96-94 lead midway through the fourth quarter, Harden and Westbrook caused a 17-4 run. Harden scored six points during that stretch in the free throw line and joined Westbrook to finish 27 of 31 in the charity belt. The Celtics were 20 of 25 from the line.

Image:

James Harden controls possessions against the Celtics



Gordon Hayward led Boston with 20 points and six assists, and added eight rebounds. Jaylen Brown contributed 19 points despite fighting annoying ankles. Kemba Walker and Jayson Tatum combined for 29 points in 10 of 32 shots. That duo finished 1 of 13 from the three-point range.

Walker stimulated the Celtics to a 12-0 run with seven points, and when Tatum closed half with a dump, Boston took a 49-47 lead to the break.

However, the Celtics were silent to open the second half, spending more than four minutes without a field goal while Houston responded with a 10-1 start. It wasn't until Brown drilled a triple at the 7:42 mark that Boston got his offense on the track.

San Antonio Spurs 114-106 Oklahoma City Thunder

















1:33



Highlights of the San Antonio Spurs visit to the Oklahoma City Thunder in week 17 of the NBA season



LaMarcus Aldridge and Dejounte Murray scored 25 points each when San Antonio Spurs visitors beat Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106. The victory broke the Spurs' five-losing streak and sent San Antonio to the All-Star break with a winning note.

Murray was nine of 12 from the floor when the Spurs shot 48.8 percent overall and scored 25 of 27 free throws. Patty Mills added 20 points to help the Spurs bank beat the 42-19 Oklahoma City.

Image:

Chris Paul scores with a finger roll against the San Antonio Spurs



Chris Paul led the Thunder with 31 points, hitting five triples and shooting 12 of 18 overall, including 5 of 9 from behind the goal. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points for Oklahoma City.

San Antonio led 30-16 with 11:12 remaining in the second quarter. Oklahoma City fought to tie in the opening possession of the fourth quarter when Hamidou Diallo finished a Dennis Schroder street pass.

San Antonio then regained nine consecutive points, thanks in part to two Aldridge bridges, to regain control. The game was never again in a possession.

Aldridge added 14 rebounds when San Antonio beat the Thunder 46-35. The Spurs played without DeMar DeRozan, who missed his second consecutive game with back spasms.

Chicago Bulls 114-126 Washington Wizards

















1:22



Highlights of the Chicago Bulls' visit to the Washington Wizards in week 17 of the NBA season



Bradley Beal scored 30 points on 12 of 23 shots while the Washington Wizards held a 126-114 victory over the visiting Chicago Bulls.

Rui Hachimura finished with 20 points for Washington, who won for the fourth time in the last six games. Ian Mahinmi and Shabazz Napier contributed 15 points each.

Zach LaVine scored 41 points in the game with 15 of 21 shots, punching 8 of 11 three-point attempts in an effort to lose for the Bulls. Tomas Satoransky had 19 points and eight assists when Chicago lost its sixth consecutive game.

Image:

Bradley Beal scores with a dump against the Chicago Bulls



The Bulls opened the last quarter in a 13-3 run to cut their deficit to 103-95. LaVine made consecutive shots to crown the race, including an 18-foot kick jumper and a 29-foot triple, which led Washington to ask for a timeout.

The short break worked, as Beal did a lay-up lay-in to increase Washington's lead to two digits when 5:23 was missing.

The Bulls scored six points twice in the last three minutes, but Washington responded once again, this time with a triple of Ish Smith with 1:39 remaining. That gave the Wizards a 117-108 lead, and Moritz Wagner continued with a tray to take the lead to 11.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.