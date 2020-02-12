Zaire Wade writes a sweet message for her brother, Zaya: "You are my best friend and I love you child,quot;

%MINIFYHTML127b699a29fd5c38b72dceae3051132a11% %MINIFYHTML127b699a29fd5c38b72dceae3051132a12%

The Wade family has shown a great deal of love, support and respect for Zaya Wade, who has decided the name and pronoun changes in front of the entire world. Zaya's older brother, Zaire Wade, has a sweet message as he embarks on this new journey.

While the world has this family under a microscope. They continue to support each other publicly. Zaire says that nothing will change between him and Zaya, despite what people have to say about her.

“We did everything together… we fought, we played, we laughed and wept. But all we ever did was leave us behind, ”said Zaire. "I don't care what Z thinks, you're my best friend and I love you boy."

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are showing great support for Zaya's brave decision and hope to comfort Zaya in her transition. The Wade family is made up of Zaire, baby Khavia and now Zaya, and they have become the poster family for the acceptance of children in the LGBTQ + community.

