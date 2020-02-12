Yung Miami begs fans for money and receives thousands of dollars!

Female rapper and half of City Girls, Yung Miami was on Instagram yesterday, begging her fans for money.

Yung Miami, real name Careesha Browlee, recently gave birth to her second child. And you should need cash for your new baby, because celebrities don't usually beg money from fans through the Cash app.

But Careesha did it, and it worked.

Careesha asked that all his followers send him $ 5.00 each, as a birthday gift. But he also requested that his "generous,quot; followers be able to send him $ 20. And then he published the information of his cash application.

This is what she wrote to fans:

But as soon as he published the application for the Cash application on Instagram, many fans threw a riot in the comments. The 23-year-old Miami rapper was called "ghetto," "broken," and "greedy."

Careesha quickly realized that his comments were flooded with angry fans, so he deleted the post.

Here are some comments made before deleting the post:

Imagine being an "artist,quot; and asking your followers for money for birthdays. He spent all his money on making his body, I guess Woohoo! This is the first time I see a celebrity asking for birthday money from fans. And I'm sure some fools * ss motherf * ckers sent him a part of his rent, child support and tuition.

But don't twist it, your plan worked. Careesha managed to get thousands of dollars, and the publication was only available for a few minutes. Look how many people sent money to the millionaire rapper: