Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary

With most of the results, Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly won former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire presidential primaries, consolidating support for the left. The two had practically bound themselves in the Iowa committees.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. were far behind, and the strange politician Andrew Yang announced that he was finishing his campaign. The next contest is the Nevada assemblies on February 22.

%MINIFYHTMLc18ca9c9646b380ca77f4f082577207513% %MINIFYHTMLc18ca9c9646b380ca77f4f082577207514%

To carry out: The Democratic contest seems to be reduced to the question of whether the party will move to the left with Sanders, a democratic socialist, or to the center with Buttigieg or even Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was in a strong third place.

%MINIFYHTMLc18ca9c9646b380ca77f4f082577207515% %MINIFYHTMLc18ca9c9646b380ca77f4f082577207516%

Another angle: Michael Bloomberg, who would join the vote in later states, was on the defensive after being heard in an audio recently published as mayor of New York defending how minorities were attacked in a police policy now discontinued to stop and search.