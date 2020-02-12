Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Sanders wins the New Hampshire primary
With most of the results, Senator Bernie Sanders narrowly won former Mayor Pete Buttigieg in the New Hampshire presidential primaries, consolidating support for the left. The two had practically bound themselves in the Iowa committees.
Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. were far behind, and the strange politician Andrew Yang announced that he was finishing his campaign. The next contest is the Nevada assemblies on February 22.
To carry out: The Democratic contest seems to be reduced to the question of whether the party will move to the left with Sanders, a democratic socialist, or to the center with Buttigieg or even Senator Amy Klobuchar, who was in a strong third place.
Another angle: Michael Bloomberg, who would join the vote in later states, was on the defensive after being heard in an audio recently published as mayor of New York defending how minorities were attacked in a police policy now discontinued to stop and search.
Coronavirus deaths multiply in a relentless spread
The death toll reported by the coronavirus has exceeded 1,100 of more than 44,000 known cases. The World Health Organization gave an official name to the disease caused by the virus: COVID-19. Here are the latest updates.
Until now, the coronavirus has made a unique appearance in Europe. But any prolonged economic slowdown in China, which is ordering people to return to work, could lead to an already vulnerable Germany, and perhaps the entire eurozone, to the recession.
Contagion: Demonstrating how the virus can spread rapidly in confined places, a ski chalet in France has been a hot spot for infections along with an apartment complex in Hong Kong, a department store in the Chinese city of Tianjin and a cruise ship in Japan whose Passengers are struggling to get quarantined answers. A British businessman believed to be the source of the group in France and another in Britain came forward to say he had recovered.
Germany's succession crisis leaves Europe adrift
Europe could be left without a leader after the leader to replace Angela Merkel stepped aside on Monday. The question of who will take his place will arise on Friday about the Munich Security Conference, a foreign policy equivalent to the World Economic Forum in Davos.
The hopes that Merkel leads a multilateral world in the Trump era seem more deflated than ever now that her successor, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, resigned from the Christian Democratic Union after she joined the Alternative Party for Germany in a vote for a governor state: to contravene a policy of not allying with the extreme right.
Looking to the future: No clear replacement has emerged. And while there are calls for Germany to separate itself from its traditional shyness about continental leadership after World War II, that momentum comes when many Germans see Nazi ghosts emerge in a powerful extreme right.
A victory too late for some in the US nuclear cleanup. UU. In Spain
Veterans of the US Air Force UU. That they cleared the debris of a B-52 bomber that exploded during an accident in 1966 over Spain, sending four hydrogen bombs to the ground, won the right to sue collectively against the Department of Veterans Affairs.
In the face of cancer and other ailments that are traced as a result of radiation exposure, they no longer have to fight alone against a US government that insists that their problems have nothing to do with radiation. But many of those who could have joined the lawsuit have died.
Background: The declassified documents showed that the United States knew that there was a greater risk when they secured Palomares, Spain, the town in the center of the cleaning, and a barely protected cleaning force that had little to worry about. The Air Force has denied almost all claims of veterans' health compensation because it concluded that there was no significant radiation exposure, which an expert called "absurd."
Investigation: In 2016 Dozens of veterans described to The Times the cleanliness, sometimes with bare hands, and the health problems they had afterwards.
The #MeToo of the publishing world of France
Our writer He tracked Gabriel Matzneff, the French writer investigated for his promotion of pedophilia, after he was abandoned by the same powerful people who had protected him until a few weeks ago.
His long-standing support of elite circles, along with many members of the public, reflects a lasting French contradiction: an egalitarian nation that, however, lets the rich play with a different moral code.
This is what is happening most.
United States Policy: Justice department He moved to reduce prison time for Roger Stone, a former president Trump confidant convicted of lying to Congress. Four prosecutors abruptly withdrew from the case amid questions about whether President Trump, for having publicly declared the case unfair to Stone, intervened.
Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelensky replaced his chief of staff with Andriy Yermak, who negotiated political dirt last summer with Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani. The reorganization seems to be part of a power struggle between the prime minister and an oligarch, Ihor Kolomoisky, who has also worked with Giuliani.
Brittany: A high-speed rail project in decades won the support of Prime Minister Boris Johnson while seeking to deliver new supporters in northern England against the wishes of many in his Conservative Party who oppose the project. In the first phase, London and Birmingham would be linked around 2030.
The Westminster dog show
Every year at this time, dog fans and fancy dogs gather at Madison Square Garden for a few days of mutual admiration. The competitors, human and canine, have been working for the Westminster Dog Show for months.
The best show of this year went to Siba, a black standard poodle, in the photo below. We talked to Sarah Blesener, one of a series of photographers who helped us cover the show.
Have you covered something like this before?
Oh my no. This is my first time, and there is nothing like it. There seems to be too much to photograph. It is visually overwhelming, that's a better way to say it. The activities are quite redundant, preparation and competition, but people and dogs are unique. You turn a corner and there is a hair spray in the air and a dog with a new outfit, or people are dressed in sequins from the 40s.
How do you work with the other photographers?
We cover different shifts. Someone will be there in the morning, someone in the afternoon, someone at night. Someone is making video. It feels good, you have more confidence to have your own vision.
What are you looking to capture?
People are very peculiar and interesting, and their relationships with dogs are remarkable. That is what attracted me. But it is difficult, because you have to make it not seem too cheesy, to get something that is more than another cute dog. And you don't want to bother or overwhelm anyone. People are very emotional, they are very stressed. It was more challenging than I realized.
