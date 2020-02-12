Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Bernie Sanders beats Pete Buttigieg

Sanders established himself on Tuesday as a formidable contender for the Democratic nomination, recording his second major performance in a week and narrowly defeating Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primaries.

With the majority of the ballots counted, Sanders obtained about 26 percent of the votes, defending himself from Buttigieg and another moderate rival, Amy Klobuchar. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden ended up far behind.

The details: Here are five conclusions from Tuesday, as well as the full results of the Democratic race and the Republican primaries, which President Trump easily won.

News Analysis: "Sir. Sanders' early control over a fractured primary camp has revealed an anguishing truth for some Democrats: the man who has long resisted party etiquette could become the flag bearer." Read more of our reporters in New Hampshire