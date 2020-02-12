Your briefing on Wednesday – The New York Times

Bernie Sanders beats Pete Buttigieg
Sanders established himself on Tuesday as a formidable contender for the Democratic nomination, recording his second major performance in a week and narrowly defeating Buttigieg in the New Hampshire primaries.
With the majority of the ballots counted, Sanders obtained about 26 percent of the votes, defending himself from Buttigieg and another moderate rival, Amy Klobuchar. Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden ended up far behind.
The details: Here are five conclusions from Tuesday, as well as the full results of the Democratic race and the Republican primaries, which President Trump easily won.
News Analysis: "Sir. Sanders' early control over a fractured primary camp has revealed an anguishing truth for some Democrats: the man who has long resisted party etiquette could become the flag bearer." Read more of our reporters in New Hampshire
Related: Andrew Yang, the tech entrepreneur whose campaign was one of the most amazing stories of the Democratic primary, abandoned. The same did Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado.
Perspective: Opinion writers from The Times and elsewhere considered the possibility of Mr. Sanders being the Democratic candidate.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about what Tuesday's results mean for the race.
Prosecutors are overturned in the case of Roger Stone
Hours after President Trump tweeted that a sentence recommendation for his old friend was "horrible and very unfair," senior Justice Department officials intervened on Tuesday and asked for more clemency.
Three of the four government lawyers who made the initial request, seven to nine years in prison, withdrew from the case. The fourth completely resigned from the Department of Justice. This is what we know about all of them.
Later, Trump denied trying to influence the case, and the Justice Department rejected any link to the president's tweets.
Background: Stone was convicted last year on charges that include perjury and witness manipulation in one of the highest profile criminal proceedings arising from Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.
Another angle: The president suggested that the Pentagon should consider punishing Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the former White House aide who was fired last week after he testified at the political trial hearings. Our White House chief correspondent writes: "Surely more axes will fall."
New name for coronavirus disease: COVID-19
The World Health Organization proposed the label on Tuesday; It is the abbreviation for coronavirus 2019 disease, because the disease was first detected towards the end of last year.
The organization leader said the name did not refer to any person, place or animal associated with the virus in an effort to avoid stigma.
A victory too late after nuclear cleaning.
In 1966, an American B-52 bomber with hydrogen bombs exploded over Spain. The Air Force kept the disaster classified, but sent 1,600 soldiers to clean.
Many later learned that they had cancer and other ailments, and were unsuccessful in their efforts to get the federal government to pay for their medical care.
More than 50 years later, veterans He won the right to collectively sue for health benefits, but many of them have already died because of their illnesses.
Background: The bomber exploded during refueling in the air on January 17, 1966, dropping its four hydrogen bombs to the ground. They were not armed, but the conventional explosives in two of them exploded on impact, spreading plutonium over the city of Palomares.
Reply: In a statement this month, the Air Force maintained its assessment that Palomares troops had not suffered harmful radiation exposure.
If you have 15 minutes, it's worth it
Drowning in brands
With names like BSTOEM and ZGGCD, the so-called pseudo-brands represent a large and growing part of Amazon's business.
Thousands of product lines, many of which evaporate as quickly as they appear, supply the site with different product categories, and are challenging the idea of what it means to be a brand.
This is what is happening most.
Tax relief respectful of the weather: In 2018, Congress approved a tax exemption for companies that use carbon capture technology to reduce their emissions. But politics has encountered an unexpected obstacle: the tax collector.
Snapshot: Above, "A concise passage,quot;, an installation in Desert X AlUla, a new art festival in Saudi Arabia that attracts the crowd of Coachella. Some locals are worried about damaging the archeological jewels of the Saudi Arabian desert, and outsiders have called the collaboration with the Saudi authorities "morally corrupt."
Nightly Comedy: "Today, Joe Biden said that Mickey Mouse could run against President Trump and have a chance," said Conan O & # 39; Brien. "Then Biden discovered that he was in third place behind Mickey Mouse."
What we are reading: This article in The Bitter Southerner, about the waiter's assistant in a 1960 photo of four young black men sitting defiantly at the Woolworth lunch counter in Greensboro, NC Dan Saltzstein, our principal editor of Special Projects, calls it a " lovely piece about a secondary character. " in the history of civil rights. "
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Few dives are as satisfying as A classic cheese
Watch: Margaret Lyons, our television critic, offers guidance on when to continue with a light program and procedures in the latest edition of "Ask a TV Critic." (Send your questions via email to [email protected]).
Eat: Nari, in the San Francisco Japanese neighborhood, refuses to flatten Thai cuisine in a Eurocentric model, Our California restaurant critic, Tejal Rao, writes.
Smarter life: Automate savings is one of three simple steps to improve your finances.
And now for the backstory in …
The Westminster dog show
Every year, dog lovers and elegant dogs gather at Madison Square Garden for a few days of mutual admiration. The competitors have been working for the Westminster Dog Show for months.
Siba, a standard black poodle shown below, won the best show on tuesday. We talked to Sarah Blesener, one of several photographers who helped us cover the show.
Have you covered something like this before?
Oh my no. This is my first time, and there is nothing like it. There seems to be too much to photograph. It is visually overwhelming, that's a better way to say it. The activities are quite redundant, preparation and competition, but people and dogs are unique. You turn a corner and there is a hair spray in the air and a dog with a new outfit, or people are dressed in sequins from the 40s.
How do you work with the other photographers?
We cover different shifts. Someone will be there in the morning, someone in the afternoon, someone at night. Someone is making video. It feels good, you have more confidence to have your own vision.
What are you looking to capture?
People are very peculiar and interesting, and their relationships with dogs are remarkable. That is what attracted me. But it is difficult, because you have to make it not seem too cheesy, to get something that is more than another cute dog. And you don't want to bother or overwhelm anyone. People are very emotional, they are very stressed. It was more challenging than I realized.
That's all for this informative session.
Thanks to all the readers who provided recommendations for restaurants in Manchester, N.H., after hearing that one of our political reporters had eaten, twice, in the Olive Garden next to his hotel.
Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Kathleen Massara provided the break from the news. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is about the New Hampshire primary.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Word that appears in almost all the United States constitutions, but not in the United States Constitution (three letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• Manny Fernández has been appointed head of the The Times office in Los Angeles. Since 2011, he has directed our Houston office.