Your 2020 guide for all renewed and canceled television shows

Since Schitt & # 39; s Creek to ShamelessThere are many beloved television shows that make their last bow in 2020. Farewells are never easy, even when they come well in advance, such as The CW & # 39; s Supernatural.

But for every farewell, there is an early renewal like Brooklyn nine and nine get a season eight and New amsterdamThe big vote of confidence that takes him to 2023. With networks and streamers in a fierce competition for eyeballs, news of cancellations, renovations and planned final seasons (such as ABC's Modern Family) it comes quickly. To help with farewells and heartbreaking cancellations, we are here.

We have a new useful gallery that tracks all cancellations, renovations and planned endings of all your favorite shows. From the almost complete renovation of The CW until the exit of some Netflix programs that you probably have not yet had time to watch, everyone is here, even the programs that we are not ready to say goodbye to.