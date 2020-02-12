Your 2020 guide for all renewed and canceled television shows

Since Schitt & # 39; s Creek to ShamelessThere are many beloved television shows that make their last bow in 2020. Farewells are never easy, even when they come well in advance, such as The CW & # 39; s Supernatural.
But for every farewell, there is an early renewal like Brooklyn nine and nine get a season eight and New amsterdamThe big vote of confidence that takes him to 2023. With networks and streamers in a fierce competition for eyeballs, news of cancellations, renovations and planned final seasons (such as ABC's Modern Family) it comes quickly. To help with farewells and heartbreaking cancellations, we are here.
We have a new useful gallery that tracks all cancellations, renovations and planned endings of all your favorite shows. From the almost complete renovation of The CW until the exit of some Netflix programs that you probably have not yet had time to watch, everyone is here, even the programs that we are not ready to say goodbye to.
And it's totally fine if you've never heard of some of the shows that cause renovations or cancellations, these days there are more than 500 original shows. We know. We are also tired But our watch never ends, just like Jon Snow (RIP game of Thrones) And no, since game of Thrones He finished his HBO career last year, he's not on the list. Watchmen It's not on the list because … your fate is still a big question mark.
Be sure to keep track of the gallery for the latest renewal and cancellation news, especially as major transmission networks prepare for their initial 2020 presentations.
