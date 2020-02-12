Young Dolph was called "homophobic" for throwing Twerking's man off the stage, but that's not the case

While many on social networks say that the singer's treatment & # 39; Mayor & # 39; for the male audience it was & # 39; discriminatory & # 39 ;, it has been clarified that the rapper's interaction with twerking was staged.

Young dolphin He may have irritated the LGBTQ + community with one of his recent antics at his concert. In a video of his concert on Monday night, February 10, the rapper was seen throwing a man, who was participating in a twerking contest, offstage.

In the video that has circulated online, the male audience, who was shirtless and only wearing a pair of shorts, joined four female members of the audience in the twerking contest. Noticing the man among the participants, Young Dolph asked the DJ to cut the music and then called security to get the man off the stage.

After the video went viral, many have reached the point of describing the hitmaker's treatment "100 Shots" in the male audience as "discriminatory" and "homophobic." An angry person commented, "Why do you hate a gay guy? His music is gay."

But many others have apparently realized that Young Dolph's interaction with twerking was not genuine, also known as a scene. "Definitely a parody, I recognize the small arm," someone suggested. Another said similarly: "That is clearly his son."

It turns out that the guy who was expelled from the stage was a companion and comedian of Memphis Grove Hero, which hosts Young Dolph and Key lockTour "Without Rules". The self-proclaimed "The funniest guy on social networks" promoted the tour last week on his Instagram page. "For all those who ask, this is how the situation really happened @youngdolph and @keyglock," he published along with a promotional art of the tour and a video of him urging fans to get tickets.

In another post, he shared his heartbreaking experiences before he could go on the tour. "I had to discover how to deal with a disability all my life, I grew up in a place where there was nothing but drugs and violence, but I discovered it," he wrote. "I lost my mother in a car accident on Christmas Eve and my great grandmother died 5 months before my mother."

In revealing how his life has changed for the better, he added: "I was completely bankrupt in my name, but I never made excuses. Look at me now. In fact, I'm going on a tour of 32 cities. If someone had told me this would have happened to me. After dealing with all this, I would never have believed it. Never give up, you never know where you will be. "