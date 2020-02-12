You can't miss Jimmy Fallon and the remix of the Backstreet Boys Thong song

Backstreet has returned … to Fallon!
the alley boys made an appearance on tuesday The Tonight Show starring Jimmy FallonBut before sitting on the couches for their interview, there was something they had to do first.
Dressed in red, green and yellow striped blazers, white pants and straw hats, the boy band and Jimmy Fallon made a cover of a cappella barbershop of Sisqo"Thong song,quot;. The name of your group? The Ragtime Gals.
As Jimmy said before starting: "Now, this is to let all women know what men are talking about." He then prepared the pitch with his trusted launch tube, and the performance began.
Sing first was Nick carter, who sang the lines "Ooh, that scandalous dress / And you know that another guy couldn't stand it / So you shake that like who ish is / With a look in your eyes so devilish,quot;. The next one was Kevin Richardson.
While singing, "You like to dance in hip hop places / And you surf in gangs to connect the dots / Not only in the city, she likes pop."
The crew then sang in unison before AJ McLean He got his own alone. The six men finished the rest of the song without losing a single rhythm, and ended in glorious harmony.
Later in the episode, the boy band sat down with Fallon to talk about his successful return.
As AJ said, "It's a testimony to fans, first and foremost, man. And being so damn blessed to have timeless music, man. And just being able to work with Max Martin and incredible producers. "
After Fallon noticed that the group has sold a total of 130 million albums in their time together, Nick replied: "It's amazing, it really is. But we're grateful. We're grateful to be here."
As Kevin intervened, "This was our first marriage." Then, Howie Dorough he joked, "Not prenuptial."
And, of course, AJ, Nick, Howie, Kevin and Brian remembered the old days.
Speaking of the group's roots, the presenter asked: "Who was first in the band? How was it?"
AJ, the founding member of the group, replied: "I was the OG in & # 39; 92, and a year later it was when Nick and Howie joined. And then, there was a different enchantment from the real band and that didn't work out. This was what it should be. Kevin came later, and then Kevin called his cousin Brian (Littrell), and here we are 26 years later. "
Now, watch the full video to see the boys spontaneously play the first song they sang in a group, Shai"If I ever fall in love."
(E! And NBC are part of NBCUniversal).
