XFL receiver Kahlil Lewis explains what led to the moment of viral vomiting in the first game

The XFL had several memorable moments in its opening week, and one of them was a wide receiver projectile vomiting.

The player was the Houston Roughnecks catcher, Kahlil Lewis, and yes, he has seen the video. The vomiting incident occurred at the beginning of the game when quarterback P.J. Walker completed a 50-yard touchdown pass to catcher Cam Phillips in just the third play of the game. While he lined up for the conversion of 1 point later, Lewis realized that something was wrong.

"Oh my God, everyone keeps talking to me about it," Lewis told ESPN. "I ran across the field when Cam scored and was screaming. I was surprised screaming too loudly. I thought, & # 39; Oh, calm down & # 39 ;, but I was already climbing again. So I was just trying to contain it. That's why everything went at once. "

Lewis also had a logical explanation of why there was so much.

"I was too excited," Lewis said. "I was screaming, and I had just swallowed a whole Gatorade. It came up. That's it. They weren't nerves. None of that, out of shape. Nothing that everyone has approached with; it's none of that at all."

Fortunately, Lewis was able to spend that moment, although his teammates and friends bothered him. He finished the game with five receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown. The 1-0 Roughnecks will play the 1-0 BattleHawks on Sunday, and Lewis will probably like to avoid another moment of viral vomiting.