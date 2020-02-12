Would YOU use a DNA kit to catch an unfaithful man?

Kate Mulvey (pictured) argues that infidelity DNA kits are no different than an outdated private detective

YES

by Kate Mulvey

Several years ago, I began to suspect that my then fiance was cheating on me. The sudden business nights, the constantly watched phone, the restless glances he gave me after a night of partying with "friends." It was a feeling, but I had no proof.

There is simply nothing worse than the feeling that someone you love is lying to you.

So, yes, I would use one of the recently available infidelity DNA test kits in the blink of an eye if I ever find myself in that agonizing position again.

For £ 90, anyone who suspects that their partner has an affair can now send a sample, such as underwear or sheets, to analyze the malicious DNA, thus determining if they have been cheated.

While I admit that spying on your partner is generally not a good idea because it can cause distrust, and collect the & # 39; evidence & # 39; It is, frankly, a little strange, not to mention illegal in the United Kingdom without the person's consent (the tests are done in a laboratory in the US where it is legal): I think the pain that infidelity causes Validate completely.

No one is going to reach such drastic extremes unless they have a very good reason.

In today's digital age, social media and dating applications have made it much easier to waste time with someone who is not your partner. I would say that we need a more effective way to confront modern infidelity, and anything that can close an unfaithful companion is worth it.

Because, let's face it, asking for a trick is not easy.

When I asked my fiance if he was seeing someone else, he flatly denied it, and then had the nerve to tell me not to be so insecure and jealous.

I was desperate and confused. He reached the point where he only had to look at a woman in the supermarket to unleash my anguish.

He denied an adventure. I wish I had done this test

When, after months of paralyzing doubts, I finally discovered that I had been seeing a woman from her office (a mutual friend told me), the world blew me, and my confidence, to pieces.

I know from experience how important it can be to obtain physical evidence that your partner has been lying to you. As far as I'm concerned, DNA cheat kits are simply a technological version of the old private detective; A faster and less expensive way to end months or years of lies.

And if your partner is not cheating, nobody should know that the test was done.

To suspect that a partner is unfaithful is an emotional torture. Confirmation gives you back the control and power that has been taken away from you. That has to be a good thing.

Olivia Fane (pictured) argues that it is better to talk with your partner if you suspect you are keeping a secret.

DO NOT

by Olivia Fane

I understand that people go crazy for the suspicion that their partner might be cheating, and how tempting it is to know for sure.

Still, and I can't believe I really have to say this, sending your little ones for DNA tests is not the answer.

Apart from the fact that these tests fall into a legal gray area (in the United Kingdom, companies act as intermediaries, sending samples abroad to perform tests to circumvent the rules), espionage of any kind only ends in tears.

You may think that your partner is cheating on you, but using a DNA test without your knowledge is no different. You're cheating too.

And when you recover the results, how will you feel?

"I caught you and you left here!", A kind of victory? But it is not a victory. Your marriage is dead.

What will you feel about yourself if the test shows that your partner is innocent? If that is the case, you are as jealous and possessive as the worst of wives. And now it's you with the secret, and the secret says: "I don't trust you, I follow you with my DNA kit, that's the kind of person I am."

Trust is at the very core of a marriage, and without it you can also go your separate ways. Will you confess what you did? Will you hug him and say, "I just needed to make sure, my dear, and now I'm so happy!"

Steal his DNA and you're cheating too

I wouldn't do it if it were you. Because if I discovered that my husband had done that to me, I would abandon him and not look back.

A marriage should be a safe place where you feel you can tell your partner everything. Almost the worst aspect of infidelity is that the openness that you had between you, that real intimacy that implies knowing every little detail about your partner's life, has been crushed, just like that. Even if you've never heard, the guilt you have for keeping a secret devours you and can prevent you from feeling close.

If you're worried about keeping a secret, of any kind, talking is always better. Don't accuse him directly: any guy is just going to say no, and then they won't move on. But talk about your marriage in general, kindly, on the couch.

Ask him about any problem at work, anything that bothers him and that he would like to get out of his chest. Even tell him that you love him, but you have noticed that he seems distracted and you want to know if there is something that bothers him.

The truth will come to light, and if you are perfectly innocent, you can both continue with your marriage.

