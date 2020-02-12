Would Parker Yacht & # 39; s Yacht & # 39; s Deck sleep with a guest?

A dedicated sailor.

But how dedicated it is Parker McCown to your charter guests? Wednesday morning, the Sailing yacht under deck star fixed its anchor on Daily pop, where he played "Sail or Bail,quot;. In an attempt to get to know McCown better, the co-hosts Carissa culiner Y Morgan Stewart asked Bravo's personality a variety of yes or no questions.

the Daily pop The team did not hold back, since, just outside the door, McCown was asked if he would connect with a co-worker. As expected, handsome McCown lifted the "Candle,quot; side of the sign (which meant yes). Although McCown felt it was okay to get comfortable with his crewmates, he won't find that he has relationships with the guests.

"Would you connect with a guest?" Stewart pressed.

"No! It goes against the rules," McCown said as he lifted the "Bail,quot; side of the sign. "No, I will tell you that you can call me after the letter if you want."

While the Daily pop The ladies were skeptical about McCown's stance. He made it clear that not sleeping with guests is a fundamental rule for boat navigation.

"That's like rule number one," the Parsifal III Sailor expressed.