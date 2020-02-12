Women's Super League: Manchester City and Chelsea remain in search of the title with victories | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML3dccf2e1471feeb93781066671fab78f11% %MINIFYHTML3dccf2e1471feeb93781066671fab78f12%

Manchester City broke the record for the most consecutive home victories in the history of the Women's Super League with a narrow 1-0 victory over Bristol City in their first game since manager Nick Cushing's departure.

Gemma Bonner's left-footed shot after just two minutes earned the City a 11th straight home victory.

Cushing left to join the New York City MLS as an assistant after six years in charge, with Alan Mahon taking over the job on an interim basis.

His reign had a perfect start when Caroline Weir chose Bonner with a direct free kick after a foul on Demi Stokes by Yana Daniels of Bristol City. Bonner guided the ball past Sophie Baggaley and got into the back of the net from 10 yards.

The Robins remain at the bottom of the table with only one victory in 13 games, while the City remains only one point above Chelsea, which has a game at the top of the WSL table.

Chelsea follows a winning streak

Guro Reiten of Chelsea celebrates with Magdalena Eriksson

Chelsea he continued his winning streak by defeating Birmingham 2-0 at Kingsmeadow courtesy of goals from Guro Reiten and Bethany England.

The low crossing of Jonna Andersson in the box, a minute after the break, hit several players before finding Reiten, who simply had to touch the line, giving the Blues a 1-0 lead at the break.

England placed Chelsea 2-0 up in the 58th minute with a right-footed shot assisted by Erin Cuthbert's precise point through the ball.

The Blues striker almost made it 3-0 when he hit the wood 75 minutes. England's goal took its WSL account to 13 for the season, only one behind Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema, as Chelsea won an eighth consecutive victory in all competitions.

Brianna Visalli and Rachel Williams, celebrating their 100th appearance at the WSL, caused several problems to the Blues sometimes with their link game, but it was not enough to attract visitors to the scoreboard.

Chelsea's victory kept them second in the table, one point below Manchester City, which they will face in the WSL on February 23 at Academy Stadium.

Reading fourth after winning

Jade Moore was on target for Reading

Jade Moore and Brooke Chaplen scored as Reading won 2-0 against West ham in a mid-table crash at Adams Park.

Moore ahead of Reading in the 24th minute with a direct effort to find the corner of the net.

An intelligent free kick routine saw Amalie Eikeland nod to the midfielder who opened the scoring for the hosts.

The Royals were about to double their advantage just a minute before halftime with the effort of Remi Allen that is greatly agonized since visitors could not respond in the first half.

Chaplen scored the second goal for Reading in the 63rd minute to conclude the victory.

An incredible race from the middle of the road saw Chaplen contain two defenders, placing the ball coldly at the bottom of the net.

The victory saw Reading keep his streak of high points at home to move to fourth place on the table, while West Ham is eighth.

Spurs fight for a draw

Emma Mitchell of Tottenham celebrates with Ria Percival

Tottenham counterattacked to tie 2-2 with Everton in The Hive in an energetic game that saw the end of the Spurs, Rosella Ayane, expel in the second half.

Chloe Kelly and Inessa Kaagman's goals seemed to have put Everton in control, but the Spurs responded through substitutes Angela Addison and Emma Mitchell.

Rianna Dean hit the pole at the half-hour mark and Tottenham was punished just a minute later when Kaagman rolled the ball to Kelly, who hit her shot in the lower left corner.

Everton got his second goal after 57 minutes when Kaagman finished well from the edge of the 18-yard area.

Spurs recovered and found the net in the 67th minute when Addison headed home through the center of the Ria Percival cross from the right.

Kelly was at the end of an Ashleigh Neville challenge, and a fight in the Everton half a minute later saw Spurs' end, Ayane, receive a direct red for being ejected.

Moments later, Mitchell stepped forward to convert an excellent free kick into the upper right corner of 30 yards to level the Spurs.

Brighton Safe Start Point

Aileen Whelan scored Brighton's tie

Aileen Whelan's tie secured Brighton a 1-1 draw at home against Manchester United despite a goal from goalkeeper Megan Walsh's own goal.

It was a quick start at People & # 39; s Pension Stadium, with United taking the lead after only 15 seconds thanks to a deviated crossing of Lauren James, 18, who forced a goal at Walsh's own gate.

In minute 44, Brighton's top scorer, Whelan, took advantage of an excellent job from Kayleigh Green to score his fifth goal of the season with a header.

Brighton created a series of dangerous opportunities in the second half, and it was only Mary Earps's rapid reactions that ensured that Manchester United could win a point.