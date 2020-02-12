Woman accused of serious crime of running over and escaping after fatally running over a friend, fleeing the scene in Hollywood – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A 27-year-old woman was accused of running over her friend and then fleeing the scene after an apparent incident of road rage in Hollywood last month, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.

Samantha Cunha, of Pearl Beach, Florida, was charged with a felony driving accident that resulted in death after the manager of a 26-year-old nightclub, Sophia Ardalan, was crushed by her own Mercedes.

On January 21, just before midnight, the Mercedes del Ardalan ran into a motorcyclist on his bike on Sunset Boulevard. According to the motorcyclist, he followed them to Ardalan's apartment in the 1300 block of North Martel Avenue.

%MINIFYHTML2da33bec5cd6a0d6a3e388ae6006009711% %MINIFYHTML2da33bec5cd6a0d6a3e388ae6006009712%

Witnesses said the women argued with him and then returned to his car.

"The car started to get away," said LAPD captain Brian Wendling. "The driver was expelled, he fell out of the car somehow, hitting a tree."

Cunha, the passenger, got behind the wheel and tried to move the gearshift, but ended up making the car move, crushing Ardalan. He then fled the scene and then was arrested on suspicion of a felony of escape and escape.

The motorcyclist remained on the scene and cooperated with the investigators.

"He had a loving heart, a big heart," said Gloria Ardalan, the victim's mother. “She loved people, and people loved her. She was very kind and hardworking, and only a very devoted mother. ”

Ardalan, who leaves behind his 4-year-old daughter, had recently become friends with the woman, according to her mother.

If convicted, Cunha faces a possible maximum sentence of four years in state prison.

The case is still under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, West Traffic Division.