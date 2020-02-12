Woman accused of involuntary manslaughter of her young son – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 38-year-old woman has been charged with second-week murder of her 5-week-old baby.

On December 28, 2019, St. Louis Park police officers received a report of a baby in distress at a St. Louis Park residence.

When they arrived, the officers located the baby who was not breathing and was cold to the touch.

Officers and paramedics attempted life-saving measures as soon as they arrived. They brought the baby to the hospital where he died later.

The researchers talked with the baby's mother, Mikaela Devitt. She told the officers that she woke up in bed and noticed that the baby was face down on the mattress, not breathing. She told her housemate to call 911.

Officers searched the room and located two bottles of medication on the nightstand and what appeared to be alcohol. They also noticed a smell of burnt marijuana.

One of the recipes was to take 10 lorazepam pills, which are prescribed primarily for anxiety, every six hours as needed.

The bottle of pills was found empty, and Devitt then admitted that he took the 10 pills. She told investigators she didn't know why he took them. She also admitted drinking alcohol.

The defendant told forensic investigators during a recreation of the scene that he believed he had fallen asleep while feeding the baby, and woke up with the baby lying face down on the mattress.

On February 3, 2020, the defendant met with officers, with a lawyer present. During the meeting, she denied taking Lorazepam on December 27.

Later, a coroner determined that the cause of the baby's death was positional asphyxiation.

If convicted, Devitt could serve up to 10 years in prison.