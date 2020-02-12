Winnipeg Jets extend head coach Paul Maurice, colorful quotes here to stay

%MINIFYHTML16bea2eac9182be002e157d4a154603d11% %MINIFYHTML16bea2eac9182be002e157d4a154603d12%

The Winnipeg Jets announced Wednesday the signing of head coach Paul Maurice for an extension of several years.

It was a smart move for the Manitoba team considering that it has led the Jets to consecutive appearances in the playoffs, the team is on the cusp of a position this year and is an infallible Hall of Fame member. Although at the beginning of the season this movement was definitely unexpected, since the Jets recovered early from the postseason of 2019 and have had a season of ups and downs, their dismissal or not extension could have deprived the NHL, and the reporters, of one of the most entertaining coaches that produce appointments.

In the course of more than 700 wins and 1,500 games trained in 22 seasons with the Jets, Carolina Hurricanes / Hartford Whalers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, Maurice has definitely provided some gems for the most experienced scribes and fans. There is no one to stop, or use a filter, here is a quick look at its colorful use of the English language and some bites of money that it has produced only in recent memory.

January 8, 2020

Maurice opined about the NHL 3 vs. 3 overtime session.

"Therefore, I didn't care for 3 vs. 3 when it arrived, but I think it's exceptional … If you're going to spend money to come see a game, someone should win, someone should lose." The 3 against 3 is a … I can't use the words I want to use that came to my mind. It is a free stool for everyone. It's an s-show out there and, ah, that's great. "

February 7, 2019

After saying: "We were all horses tonight," after the loss of the team in Montreal, he added this bite:

#NHLJets Coach Paul Maurice after losing 5-2 in Montreal: “The coach was not good. The players were not good. The food was not good. I just hope the plane works. " #wfp – Mike McIntyre (@mikemcintyrewpg) February 8, 2019

October 4, 2019

After a 5-4 shootout over the New Jersey Devils.

"The first period was like eating a sand sandwich with toast. And then, it became or improved to no one defended, so in the end it became quite exciting."

January 16, 2020

In response to the chain of fellow coaches who were fired, including Peter DeBoer and Gerard Gallant.

Paul Maurice on how the dismissal of a coach is like the end of a marriage: "You come home one day and she says: & # 39; Paul, we are going in a different direction. And there will be a press conference in three hours. And let's talk about how great the new husband will be. " – Murat Ates (@WPGMurat) January 16, 2020

September 17, 2019

When Patrik Laine, 21, questioned his ice time and the quality of the line during training camp.