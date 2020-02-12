Will the former leader of Sudan, Omar al-Bashir, be tried at the ICC? The | Africa

%MINIFYHTMLf32099c09120991148bee2c1eaed086511% %MINIFYHTMLf32099c09120991148bee2c1eaed086512%

One of the most wanted people of the International Criminal Court could soon be tried.

Former Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is accused of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in the western Darfur region.

%MINIFYHTMLf32099c09120991148bee2c1eaed086513% %MINIFYHTMLf32099c09120991148bee2c1eaed086514%

In 2003, he sent soldiers and militias to repress most non-Arab rebels.

%MINIFYHTMLf32099c09120991148bee2c1eaed086515% %MINIFYHTMLf32099c09120991148bee2c1eaed086516%

The UN believes that fighting, hunger and disease killed at least 300,000 people.

Al-Bashir denies the accusations and has escaped previous attempts to send him to the Hague court.

But he is no longer in power and the transitional government of Sudan and the rebels in Darfur have agreed to hand over all the suspects wanted by the ICC.

So, will Omar al-Bashir face a trial at the ICC?

Presenter: Nastasya Tay

Guests:

Waleed Madibo – President of the Sudan Policy Forum

Samaher El Mubarak – Spokesman of the Association of Sudanese professionals

Kenneth Roth – Executive Director of Human Rights Watch

Source: Al Jazeera News