Wild's Matt Dumba was fined $ 5,000 for cutting Ryan Reaves in Las Vegas – Up News Info

NEW YORK (AP) Minnesota Wild defender Matt Dumba was fined $ 5,000 by the NHL on Wednesday for drastically reducing Las Vegas Golden Knights forward Ryan Reaves.

The NHL Player Security Department announced the punishment, which is the maximum amount allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The incident occurred in the first period of the Golden Knights-Wild game on Tuesday night, when Dumba hit Reaves with his cane in the middle section. Reaves doubled in pain for a moment before leaving the ice. Dumba had received a great blow from Reaves along the boards just before the cut. None of those moves were penalized.

Reaves received two penalties in the game, hard and hard, for different incidents. The Wild beat the Golden Knights 4-0.

