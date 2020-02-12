Wilder vs. Fury 2: Anthony Joshua predicts the victory of Tyson Fury – & # 39; is underestimated with his hitting power & # 39; | Boxing News

"Wilder is not the best fighter, but he has a right hand, if you can avoid that, you have to hit him."

















Anthony Joshua has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder, insisting that his British partner can "hurt or take out,quot; the American.

Fury will challenge Wilder for the WBC heavyweight championship on February 22 in Las Vegas, before Joshua is expected to defend the IBF, WBA and WBO titles against Kubrat Pulev with Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as the place most likely.

When asked about his rivals' revenge, Joshua said exclusively Sky sports: "Wilder comes better because (a fight with me) is what people have been looking forward to."

"But I think Fury can win. For Wilder to win he has to knock Fury out completely, and he couldn't do it the first time."

"For Fury to win, he can hurt Wilder or overcome him. Fury has more in his arsenal, that's why I lean towards him."

"Fury can hit a little. He is underestimated with his punching power that makes him dangerous. If you underestimate someone, he makes it dangerous because you don't respect him until they hit you."

"Fury is a really good fighter, up to a point, so he has the advantage. Wilder is not the best fighter, but he has the right hand. If you can avoid that, you have the beating of him."

"Good luck to Fury; it would be great to have two heavyweight champions here in England."

Joshua insisted that he still wants to crown an undisputed champion in 2020: "I'm still scratching after the last belt out there. I know I will eventually have it in my hands."

He said about becoming a champion twice: "I don't want to do what Andy Ruiz Jr did, and lose him immediately. I want to keep him for several years."

"Trust me, a different beast has woken up."

Joshua had previously claimed that he could make a "curved ball offer,quot; to fight the winner of Wilder and Fury's rematch, tempting the others not to fight each other.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Sky sports on Wednesday it would be easier to reach an agreement with Fury than with Wilder.

"Wilder said he has no interest in Joshua, and Joshua is irrelevant. That's disconcerting," Hearn said.

"That's why I want Fury to win because I know he's willing to do it! A phone call with me, (US-based Fury promoter) Bob Arum and (Fury management) MTK."

"AJ wants to fight Fury, Fury wants to fight AJ. It's a two-minute call with MTK and Bob Arum, deal done."

"But I'm not sure who will win (Wilder vs. Fury 2). The comments worry me that we're in the same position."

"The winner of that fight will be under such pressure to fight Joshua that, this time, it will be inevitable.

"The curve is in terms of; those guys are preparing for their (third fight) and we have an opportunity in place that we can present to the winner to get them away from (a third fight)," Hearn explained.

"If the loser wants (a third fight), then we are tied."

Wilder and Fury faced a draw when they met in December 2018.