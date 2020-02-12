Wild GM BIll Guerin: "If you have to leave, there will be more exchanges,quot; – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Minnesota general manager Bill Guerin, after exchanging one of the team's most productive players, said he still expects Wild to make a strong boost for the postseason.

Guerin, who sent left-hander Jason Zucker to Pittsburgh for his first contract at work, will be watching.

"I can promise you this: if you quit smoking, there will be more exchanges," Guerin said. "So with all my heart I hope this team competes for a place in the playoffs. We are right there, and if there are signs that someone is taking their foot off the accelerator, that will be an indication."

Zucker, who was second in the Wild in goals per game with 14 goals in 45 games, was sent Monday night to the Penguins for left-wing Alex Galchenyuk, defending prospect Calen Addison and a conditional first-round draft pick of 2020.

Guerin met with journalists before the Wild received Las Vegas on Tuesday. They entered the night tied for 11th in the Western Conference, five points below the cut of the top eight, but with fewer games played than most of the teams ahead. Guerin, who was hired in August after the dismissal of Paul Fenton after only one season in the job, left open the possibility of more movements before the exchange deadline on February 24.

“I have to plan anything. If an agreement makes sense, whether for futures or for now, if it is going to help us in any way, we will have to weigh the pros and cons of going in any direction, "Guerin said." I felt that this agreement did a little bit of both. He prepared us for the future and we also got help right now. "

Galchenyuk, Montreal's third overall pick in the 2012 draft, spent only seven months with Pittsburgh after being acquired in an exchange with Arizona. The 25-year-old had trouble finding a niche with the Penguins, scoring only five goals and 12 assists in 45 games. His ice time decreased as the season progressed, playing less than 10 minutes in seven of the team's last eight games, but Wild coach Bruce Boudreau immediately placed him in the lineup against the Golden Knights.

"He is one of these young people who entered the league and had a great impact," Guerin said. "The last year and a half may not have gone as he wanted, but that is our job to help him rebuild and resurrect his career and find his touch of touch again."

Zucker was subject to intermittent commercial speculation during the last year.

"I think everyone is quite surprised," said left wing Zach Parise. "You always talk, but you never really believe it. Rumors are always rumors, until something like this happens."

There are many others on the list who undoubtedly wonder if they will be next, with Guerin trying to replenish the group of young talents for an organization that has been trapped in the middle of the pack.

"They must be professionals. They have to introduce themselves and play tonight," Guerin said. "This is part of the business."

Boudreau, who saw Fenton swap strikers Charlie Coyle, Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter in separate agreements before the deadline last winter, said he was not feeling any resignation in the locker room.

"We loved Jason Zucker during the four years I had him, but I hope that the two extremes match and, suddenly, it's a true victory in good faith for our team," Boudreau said.

