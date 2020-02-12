Why are Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas one of the best pairs in Hollywood?

Once upon a time a Jonas Brother shocked the world by revealing that he had been proposed by a known actress.
No, not that.
What withNick Jonas get marry Priyanka Chopra Again and again, it was easy to lose track of the fact that his older brother put a ring on him first. In fact, Joe Jonas Y Sophie Turner He had been celebrating his engagement for a full 14 months before Nick and Priyanka began collecting wedding banquets, as some newlyweds acquire place settings.
The romance of the singer and actor with the former Miss World champion turned into an international actress and philanthropist certainly captivates, even winning the newlyweds. fashion cover. And Jonas's decision to give his wife a Mercedes Maybach of $ 199,000 for a couple of months in his union just because he places them directly in the desirable "objective,quot; category.
But we dare to say that it is the love story of Joe and Sophie, now adding a new chapter, the most covetable.
Because, let's face it, not many celebrities have the power of the star to turn the Billboard Music Awards into the opening act of their surprise votes in Las Vegas.
Not long after going on stage with his bandmates gathered at the event last May, and just a few weeks before their planned votes in southern France, Joe and his girlfriend went to the chapel and married in a Complete ceremony with an Elvis impersonator. , the exchange of Ring Pops and Diplo acting as an unofficial cameraman. Country Music Duo Dan + Shay He even gave them a serenade down the hall with his song "Speechless," and then everyone joined for a big party at the MGM Mansion.
All the extravagance, although not exactly unplanned, was as cheerful as its origin story.
Noting that "they have many mutual friends,quot; who "have been trying to introduce us for a long time," the British actress (also known as a. game of Thrones& # 39; Sansa Stark) said Harper & # 39; s Bazaar United Kingdom she and the DNCE vocalist, 30, were being followed on Instagram when "he sent me a direct message from nothing."
So, no, he was not a mutual friend Hailee Steinfeld that played matchmaker, although it is a rumor that she does not hate.
"Are they saying that? I will take credit for that, if they say so," he shared last October. Tonight's show. Because she did to perform a role.
Since she had partnered with DNCE for her 2015 hit "Rock Bottom," she told host Jimmy Fallon: "I definitely received, like, & # 39; tell me about Joe Jonas's call. Sophie and I have been friends for years "She is one of my favorite humans. And Joe, anyway. Joe and I worked together a couple of years ago, and he is also a wonderful person and it worked."
The 23-year-old called, reminded Steinfeld "because I knew I knew him and asked for my opinion. I told him the truth." While Steinfeld neglected the specific details of the chat, the general description was clear. As he summed up during a January 2018 session with Smallzy de Nova 96.9, "I thought, & # 39; Go for it & # 39;".
Then, Turner got up and left.
The New Jersey native across Arizona already possessed Sophie's most desired trait in a couple. As someone who has been in the spotlight since his 2011 HAVE He debuted at age 16, it just seemed easier to date someone who "understood,quot; him, the fact that his time was not always his and that sometimes they would have to cope with the quotes on the go and Facetime updates.
"I found it easier to date someone who understands the industry or is in that world," he told Fashion in 2017. "You realize you're not going to see each other all the time. And you don't feel like an idiot when you say: & # 39; My publicist says I can't do this … & # 39;"
As for Sophie, I had the calm nature that Joe was looking for ("I would say it has to have a sense of humor and that my strange sense of humor is fun," he said Persons of your ideal gal) and the ability to pass your patented girlfriend barometer.
"The most important test is to bring it to your friends because I have friends who are very hard on new people, we have a very narrow circle," he told the magazine months before they started dating in 2016. "You bring them friends and see if they can be handled well, that is usually a good test. "
Swan Gallet / WWD / Shutterstock
And so, Joe, that only that summer had said We weekly, "I'm dating, but nothing serious. I'm really trying to focus only on myself and music," he found himself falling hard. When she joined Sophie at a friend's Halloween party in 2016 (she dressed like a bunny; he is a Dalmatian) and at an MTV European Music Awards concert before MTV in the Netherlands in November of that year, He realized that this romance was not meant to be like the others.
"They are dating exclusively," said a source Persons. "He was playing on the field, but he really likes it and is willing to settle for it."
That meant integrating her into her famous family (she joined him on a group ski trip to Mammoth; she met her teacher, Mother Sally and her father Andrew, an employee of a pallet distribution company in a pub in the north of London near his home in Warwickshire) and even Instagram official, Sophie posts a photo of her boy casually resting on the back of a boat in Miami while smoking a cigar.
And in January 2017, they had advanced to kiss at a level of devotees of the Golden Globes party.
"Joe is taking this relationship very seriously," a source said. Persons. "She is different from the other girls she has dated."
But while their union has all the characteristics of a serious relationship, the couple got engaged to a shared husky puppy before Joe slipped an impressive pear-shaped diamond into his left hand in October 2017, it's all but suffocating.
His matching tattoos, the hallmark of any twenty-year important relationship, come from his shared love for Toy history and his Halloween 2018 costume was a version of his fiancee's fame character. (Demonstrating that she does not have an ounce of pretense, the actress opted for an elephant monkey when the duo appeared in Kate HudsonThe annual party.) The look, complete with a red-haired wig, might look more like a tribute than a shipment, but Sophie has said she appreciates someone who can annoy her, so to speak.
Maciel / NGRE / BACKGRID
"I have many friends who grew up in the UK like me (who) are working in Los Angeles as actors. When I go, I'm giving them some sarcasm. They're like, & # 39; Thank God & # 39;", He shared with the United Kingdom. Marie Claire in 2017. "They are trapped in this place where everyone is so stuck in your ass. It's a business city, it's understandable. But sometimes you just need someone to tell you that you're not a superstar."
And although both she and Joe are delighted to have identified their lifelong partner, none endorses the idea that becoming a spouse is the pinnacle of their achievements.
"I'm still like, Holy God! I'm engaged," he admitted to Marie Claire last year. "There is this strange misconception that being married is the best thing that can happen to you. But I have always discovered that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, I have the feeling that it is the best I will do in my life It's lovely to be engaged It's not like I have achieved anything, but I found my person, as if I found a house that I love and I want to stay forever There is a sense of peace that comes with finding your person But there is an impulse that comes with your career. "
James Devaney / Getty Images
Not as if that made them less excited to tie the knot.
Having seen both Nick and his older brother Kevin Jonas enter into marriage (Major Jo Bro married the bride Danielle Jonas at Oheka Castle in New York when he was only 22 years old), he is now an expert level boyfriend. "Both were absolutely beautiful," Joe said of his nuptials during an appearance in The Late Late Show with James Corden. "Nick's 18 were amazing. For Kevin, Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, which was fantastic. So maybe you won't get married in December. And for Nick, there were quite a few, but I would say stay with one ". One and go. "
Okay, maybe two.
Because the peculiar Las Vegas party proved to be a forerunner of the long-planned French nuptials by the duo, a way to make everything enjoyable and legal was more fun than a visit to the justice of the peace.
"We had to make a legal marriage before making a really big one," Jonas said. Harper's bazaar in June. "It was the court or our version, and I preferred our version. Friends, Elvis and Ring Pops."
Her extravagance on June 29 was much more elaborate, since Turner put on a Louis Vuitton dress embroidered with flowers and tulle embroidered with flowers personalized to marry her boyfriend at the Château de Tourreau, but not yet weighed too much. After a reception by DJ Diplo (who kept his iPhone in his pocket this round), the couple organized a later party with enough fries, hamburgers and chicken wings to absorb any damage from the many open bars. "Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a big party," a source said.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Naturally, their closest and dearest beings were excited to see the duo inking their state of permanent relationship and are even more excited about this latest development, with multiple sources telling E! News that Turner is waiting for.
Because who wouldn't like such a strong duo to become a trio? "They really are the best couple," another source told E! News, "and everyone is obsessed with them together."
Tell us between good company, then.
(Originally posted on May 2, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. PT)