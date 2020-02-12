Who makes the cut in the All-Traded team of the 21st century Red Sox?

COMMENTARY

The Red Sox officially announced their agreement with the Dodgers on Monday night, approximately 12 hours before the pitchers and receivers were in Fort Myers for the start of spring training and, simultaneously, the beginning of a new era in history. of the team.

The baseball operations department is under new leadership. The new field manager, Ron Roenicke, is interim for now. And the pride and joy of the organization for the Boston player development system, which became a perennial MVP threat as a great player, now plays for Los Angeles.

As the details were resolved in recent days and a reworked agreement was finalized, experts have widely recognized the rarity of a large budget team exchanging a player of Mookie Betts' age and ability. And with all the reason. Betts is a unique talent. A generational star.

But exchanging high-level talent is nothing new for Boston. And we are not making a centennial connection with Babe Ruth.

The first two decades of the 21st century have been highlighted by four World Series championships for the Red Sox, although among the duck boat parades the team has also pressed the reset button several times, and in that process has exchanged a lot of star power. Enough, in fact, to complete a functional list.

What follows is a crack in what could be called the 21st Century Total Commerce Team in Boston, made up of those that the Red Sox have changed since 2001. The players were chosen based on their value after being dealt, which For some it is defined by what they delivered. , and for others it is based on promise, and professional achievements receive minimal consideration.

Collectively, it is revealing the level of talent that has made its way through Fenway Park since Fenway Sports Group took over (Disclaimer: Red Sox owner John Henry owns Boston Globe Media Partners, including Boston.com) – and those four titles are a testament to what the club has done of its assets. Betts can mark a new territory, and it will be years before we know if they properly maximize their merchandise in their case, but with the team that follows comes a suggestion that, in the long term, the Sox will survive this.

Alignment

one) Mookie Betts, CF: Last summer there were talks in the region about Betts' disappointing season, and in the end he took a lower place in the MVP (eighth) vote than since 2015. He ended up scoring 135 runs, hitting 29 home runs, and recording a .915 OPS Yes, a really bad year.

two) Anthony Rizzo, 1B: He hit 20 home runs for the Sea Dogs one summer before being sent to San Diego in the deal that brought Adrian Gonzalez to Boston, and then got MVP votes in five of his first six full seasons with the Cubs.

3) Manny Ramírez, LF: It may have been the right time for the Red Sox to move on, but a motivated Manny went to the Dodgers, hit .396 with an OPS of 1,232, and finished fourth in the National League MVP race despite playing alone 53 games in the league. He followed it the following year with an OPS of .949, too.

4) Adrián González, DH: The narrative is that it would never work in Boston. The numbers say he hit .321 with an OPS of .382 in more than 1,200 appearances on the plate with the Red Sox, then remained one of the most valuable players in the National League for three years after being treated with the Dodgers .

5) Hanley Ramirez, SS: He earned rookie honors of the year at age 22, and was second in the MVP of the National League in his fourth season in Miami. During parts of seven seasons with the Marlins, he posted 26.9 WAR, then returned to the conversation of the best players in the game during his first year in Los Angeles.

6) Yoenis Céspedes, RF: His stay in Boston was brief, but he got MVP votes in each of the two seasons immediately after the Red Sox decision to turn his return from Jon Lester to Rick Porcello.

7) Nomar Garciaparra, 3B: His five seasons after the Red Sox were mediocre overall, but he made an impressive debut in Los Angeles, making his way into the All-Star team and outside the conversation of the Most Valuable Player of the 2006 National League.

8) Scott Hatteberg, C: In seven seasons with the Red Sox, he played only one entry in a defensive position other than the catcher. Once he was traded, he never caught again, but his discipline at the plate earned him 860 more major league games and immortalization through Chris Pratt.

9) Freddie Sanchez, 2B: It was the key piece in the repurchase of Jeff Suppan for the Red Sox during the summer of 2003, and Sanchez took his opportunity to play longer. He made three All-Star teams with the Pirates, won a batting title and was later the second starting base for the 2010 Giants world champions.

Bank

Marwin González, Josh Reddick, Jed Lowrie, Yoan Moncada, Doug Mirabelli: Everyone on the bench received MVP votes after being exchanged for the Red Sox, except Mirabelli, but that's only because Tim Wakefield never received a ballot.

Initial rotation

one) Jon Lester, LHP: After receiving Cy Young's votes only once as a member of the Red Sox, Lester's name has appeared on the ballot three times since then. He also added a third world title to a resume that approaches the boundaries of a border Hall of Fame.

two) David Price, LHP: His time in Boston was disappointing, particularly given the price. But he was the most important player in the postseason of 2018, and with the benefit of the National League lineups along with others to carry the load in the LA rotation, a strong rebound season with the Dodgers will not come as a surprise.

3) Aníbal Sánchez, RHP: From 25 to 30 years old, he delivered six consecutive seasons with a better than average effectiveness, highlighted by his first two seasons in Detroit, when he was, and not Justin Verlander, who served as the real number 2 behind Ace Max. Scherzer in the rotation of the Tigers.

4) Bronson Arroyo, RHP: He shot 240 tickets in the season that followed the decision of the Red Sox spring training to exchange it for Wily Mo Pena, and totaled 1,690 during the eight seasons he initially spent in Cincinnati. During that time, he received MVP votes and Cy Young votes, but never threw less than 199 pictures in a single season.

5) John Lackey, RHP: After saving his good thanks by helping the Red Sox win the 2013 title, he was sent to St. Louis. He made a brilliant postseason start for the Cardinals, then returned the following year and established himself among the best weapons in the National League. A year later, he helped the Cubs break their prolonged drought in the championship.

Bullpen

Michael Kopech, Javier López, Alex Wilson, Hunter Strickland, Mark Melancon, Andrew Miller: This would not be a particularly strong part of the team. But, at its best, Miller was a lethal weapon and Melancon was a closer of the Stars. Lopez was a reliable left-hander who has four rings. Strickland and Wilson have succeeded in successive major league seasons. And Kopech has the cannon to be special when he comes back completely from his Tommy John 2018 surgery.

Manager

Dave Roberts: Because the people around here don't need a reminder of what they can bring from the bank.

General Manager

Theo Epstein: The Cubs are not in a much better place than the Red Sox these days. However, it is difficult to imagine that someone in Chicago suggests that the last eight seasons were not worth giving up Aaron Kurcz, the minor league career player, and at least famous Chris Carpenter.