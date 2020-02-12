WHO extends Ebola emergency state in DR Congo | DR Congo News

%MINIFYHTML5ea6bbca2591d65109dab47abb1b2ee411% %MINIFYHTML5ea6bbca2591d65109dab47abb1b2ee412%

The World Health Organization (WHO) has extended its global emergency designation for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but said the sharp decline in cases was "extremely positive."

"As long as there is only one case of Ebola in an area as insecure and unstable as the east of the DRC, the potential remains a much larger epidemic," WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Wednesday. Geneva.

Tedros expressed hope that the emergency can be lifted within the next three months by following the advice of the WHO international emergency expert committee.

The WHO declared last July the Ebola outbreak as a "public health emergency of international interest," a designation that gives the UN health agency greater powers to restrict travel and increase funds.

Tedros said Tuesday that only three cases had been reported last week in the DRC.

But for the epidemic to be declared, there should be no new cases reported for 42 days, double the incubation period.

The emergency designation of health last year came a few days after a patient was diagnosed with the virus in the provincial capital of Goma, the first case in an important urban center.

More than a month earlier, WHO reported that the virus had spread to Uganda for the first time.

The recent outbreak was first identified in August 2018 and has since killed more than 2,300 people in the east of the DRC, an area where several militia groups operate.

This is the second worst outbreak of the disease since 2014, when it killed about 11,000 people, mainly in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.

Efforts to contain the current outbreak have been hampered by attacks against health workers and conflicts in the east.