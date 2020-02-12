When is Daytona 500 in 2020? Date, start time, TV schedule for the race and classification

The Daytona 500 is the constant while NASCAR enters another era of change. The biggest race of the season of the Cup of the season remains the first despite an altered race schedule for 2020, and although next year will bring even more schedule changes along with the introduction of the car "Next Gen,quot;, The only safe bet is the place of Daytona 500 as the season opener and the most notable race of the year.

This year's Daytona 500, the 62nd race of The Great American Race, is scheduled for Sunday, February 16 with a start time of 2:30 p.m. ET. As has been the case for 13 consecutive years, the Daytona 500 will be broadcast live on Fox.

The first race of the 2020 season of the NASCAR Cup represents the beginning of the end of the "Generation 6,quot; cars before the "Next Gen,quot; cars mentioned above are presented next year. It also marks the first race of the last season of seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson in the driver's seat, as the legend of Hendrick Motorsports announced in November that he will retire after 2020. The two-time winner of the Daytona 500 Miles has a chance to win a sixth record. Cup Championship

Below is everything you need to know to see the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020 on Fox, the 17th presentation of the most prestigious NASCAR race network.

When is Daytona 500 in 2020?

Date : Sunday February 16

: Sunday February 16 Start time : 2:30 pm. ET

: 2:30 pm. ET television channel : Fox

: Fox Live broadcast : Fox Sports Go

: Fox Sports Go Radio: MRN

The start time of the Daytona 500 is at 2:30 p.m. ET, but the coverage before Fox's race will begin long before the green flag waves on the 2.5 mile Daytona International Speedway. (The official green flag schedule is TBD).

The coverage of Fox & # 39; s Daytona 500 will begin at 11 a.m. ET with "NASCAR Raceday,quot; on FS1, and the show will move to Fox at 1 p.m. ET.

In the call of the Daytona 500 2020 will be Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon, marking the first race in which the duo has worked together since Fox NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip retired. Joy will call her 41st Daytona 500, and Gordon will call her fifth.

Veteran team of reporters from Matt Yocum (20th Daytona 500), Jamie Little (sixth), Vince Welch (sixth) and Regan Smith (third) will provide pit road stories and updates for the Daytona 500. Chris Myers and Adam Alexander will be the presenters Fox's pre-race coverage.

Daytona 500 2020 TV Schedule

The real Daytona 500 is the end of what is an unusually long series of practice and qualification sessions, all of which will be broadcast by Fox. Such a great race deserves such extensive coverage.

The action on the track begins on Saturday, February 8 with three practice sessions, the first of which is a warm-up for the Busch Crash on Sunday night. FS1 will lead to most of the Daytona 500 practice and qualification sessions; The only events in Fox are the pole qualification session on Sunday afternoon (February 9) and the race itself on the 16th.

Below is the full TV schedule for all Daytona 500 practice sessions, qualifying events and races, including the annual exhibition. All events shown on FS1 or Fox can be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.

Time Event television channel Radio station 11:35 a.m. ET Final practice of Busch Shock FS1 MRN 1:35 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN 3 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 12:30 pm. ET Daytona 500 pole rating Fox MRN 3 p.m. ET Busch Shock FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 7 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1 FS1 MRN 8:45 p.m. ET Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2 FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 5:05 p.m. ET Daytona 500 practice FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 12:30 pm. ET Final practice of the Daytona 500 FS1 MRN

Time Event television channel Radio station 2:30 pm. ET Daytona 500 Fox MRN

Daytona 500 2020 classification

A special career requires a unique qualification format. Although the qualification for the Daytona 500 was held on Sunday, February 9, that event only established the front row for The Great American Race. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. won the pole with the fastest qualifying lap, and Alex Bowman will join him in the front row to start the Daytona 500.

The rest of the field will be set during the Bluegreen Vacation Duels, a couple of fast races scheduled for 7 p.m. ET and 8:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 13.

The initial lineups for this year's Daytona Duels were established based on the pole's grading speeds. The cars that qualified in odd positions (first, third, fifth, etc.) will compete in Duel 1. The even qualifiers will compete in Duel 2.

The results of the first Duel on Thursday will establish the inner row for the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020, and the results of the second Duel will establish the outer row.

Only 40 cars will compete in the Daytona 500, so three of the 43 cars that have entered the race will not qualify. Below is the complete list of entries.

Car No. Driver Do Equipment 00 Quinn Houff Chevrolet StarCom Racing one Kurt Busch Chevrolet Ganassi Racing Chip two Brad Keselowski Ford Penske team 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 4 4 Kevin Harvick Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 6 6 Ryan Newman Ford Roush Fenway Racing 8 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet Richard Childress Racing 9 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 10 Aric Almirola Ford Stewart-Haas Racing eleven Denny Hamlin Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 12 Ryan Blaney Ford Penske team 13 Ty dillon Chevrolet Germain Racing 14 Clint bowyer Ford Stewart-Haas Racing fifteen Brennan Poole Chevrolet Premium motor sports sixteen Justin Haley Chevrolet Kaulig Racing 17 Chris Buescher Ford Roush Fenway Racing 18 years Kyle busch Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing 19 Martin Truex, Jr. Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing twenty Erik jones Toyota Joe Gibbs Racing twenty-one Matt DiBenedetto Ford Wood Brothers Racing 22 Joey Logano Ford Penske team 24 William Byron Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 27 Reed Sorenson Chevrolet Premium motor sports 32 Corey LaJoie Ford GO FAS Racing 3. 4 Michael McDowell Ford Front Row Motorsports 36 David Ragan Ford Rick Ware Racing 37 Ryan Preece Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing 38 John Hunter Nemechek Ford Front Row Motorsports 41 Cole Custer Ford Stewart-Haas Racing 42 Kyle larson Chevrolet Ganassi Racing Chip 43 Bubba Wallace Chevrolet Richard Petty Motorsports 47 Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. Chevrolet JTG Daugherty Racing 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 49 Chad Finchum Toyota Motoring business management 51 Joey Gase Chevrolet Rick Ware Racing 52 BJ McLeod Ford Rick Ware Racing 54 J.J. Yeley Ford Rick Ware Racing 62 Brendan Gaughan Chevrolet Beard Motorsports 66 Timmy hill Ford Motoring business management 77 Ross Chastain Chevrolet Spire motorsports 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet Hendrick Motorsports 95 Christopher Bell Toyota Leavine Family Racing 96 Daniel Suarez Toyota Gaunt Brothers Racing

NOTE: Justin Haley, Reed Sorenson, Chad Finchum, J.J. Yeley, Brendan Gaughan, Timmy Hill and Daniel Suarez are entering the 500 Daytona Miles without team cards and must complete the race through qualifying or Duel races.

Daytona 500 2020 fees

According to NASCAR, three drivers enter 2020 Daytona 500 tied with the best odds of winning. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski of the Penske team, in addition to Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports and Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing, are tied on the board with a probability of 10-1. Hamlin, of course, won the Daytona 500 last year.

Below are the odds of winning the 500 Daytona 500 of 2020 for the 33 best drivers.