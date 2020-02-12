WhatsApp: WhatsApp now has 2 billion users worldwide – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLb1dbd4e330c69baa43d5aee6eb488b1411% %MINIFYHTMLb1dbd4e330c69baa43d5aee6eb488b1412%

More than 25 percent of the world's population, or two billion people worldwide, now use WhatsApp. In February 2018, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that WhatsApp had 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) that exchanged almost 60 billion messages in a single day.

India is among the largest markets for WhatsApp. In July of last year, WhatsApp had said it had more than 400 million users in India.

The company owned by Facebook said Wednesday that WhatsApp supports more than two billion users worldwide and said its platform is protected with end-to-end encryption by default.

%MINIFYHTMLb1dbd4e330c69baa43d5aee6eb488b1413% %MINIFYHTMLb1dbd4e330c69baa43d5aee6eb488b1414%

"We know that the more we connect, the more we have to protect. As we carry out more of our lives online, protecting our conversations is more important than ever," he said in a blog.

%MINIFYHTMLb1dbd4e330c69baa43d5aee6eb488b1415% %MINIFYHTMLb1dbd4e330c69baa43d5aee6eb488b1416%

Last year, WhatsApp received criticism after an Israeli spyware was allegedly used to attack journalists, lawyers and human rights activists through its platform.

In fact, last week, Communications Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized WhatsApp saying that the identification of message creators remained an outstanding concern with the messaging platform.

He had questioned how millions of messages are generated and replicated on the "same day, the same problem, the same geographical area,quot;.

"… but I still have a problem. Who is the initiator of that sin … You must remember that India is emerging as a great global power and there are forces that want to create obstacles … but you don't do it Don't let your platform be abused by that, that's my appeal, "the minister had said.

In October, WhatsApp had said it was suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance company, which is reportedly behind the technology that helped spies of unidentified entities to hack phones of approximately 1,400 users worldwide, including 121 in India.

In the following days, the Indian government had said that it wishes to conduct an audit of WhatsApp security systems.

In its blog post on Wednesday, WhatsApp emphasized that every private message sent using its platform is protected with end-to-end encryption by default.



"Strong encryption acts as an unbreakable digital lock that keeps the information you send through WhatsApp secure, which helps protect it from hackers and criminals," he added.

He said the messages are only saved in the user's phone.

"… nobody in the middle can read your messages or listen to your calls, not even us. Your private conversations are held between you," he said.

WhatsApp, which has been criticized by rival Telegram for not being as secure as it claims to be, said strong encryption is a necessity in modern life.

"We will not compromise security because that would make people less safe. For greater protection, we work with the best security experts, employ industry-leading technology to stop misuse, as well as provide controls and ways to report problems, without sacrifice privacy. " WhatsApp said.