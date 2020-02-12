What it says about the state of Pac-12 – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML0f78bfd9b31393994c5dea9162866ae011% %MINIFYHTML0f78bfd9b31393994c5dea9162866ae012%

Boulder's impressive and not-so-impressive news in the dark of night:

According to reports, Mel Tucker leaves Colorado for the state of Michigan.

After a season

A season 5-7.

Our reaction …

*** Tucker has ties to the state of Michigan, having worked at East Lansing as a graduate assistant with Nick Saban in the 1990s, and he is from Cleveland: the Big Ten is in his blood.

Tucker attracted the interest of the Spartans initially, may or may not have interviewed them over the weekend, that is unclear, and then publicly announced that he would be staying at CU.

Which, as we wrote, was a good PR for the Buffaloes:

Having your head coach attached to a Big Ten job, then re-committing to CU, would raise the profiles of Tucker and Colorado on the recruitment trails in the SEC and Big Ten territory.

Tucker's new commitment lasted four days.

It is an absolute blow to Colorado and the Pac-12. And we will come to that momentarily.

*** The interest of the state of Michigan in Tucker, and the tenacious product that he put on the field last season, are proof of the quality of the rental.

It was a cunning move by athletic director Rick George in many ways.

But Tucker is also an example of the risk that arises when the Pac-12 men's football and basketball programs hire coaches whose roots are in the eastern half of the country.

We have written about this before, and repeatedly:

Hire a coach whose record goes back to the Great Plains or the upper Midwest or the deep south, and that coach is likely to develop a wandering eye, especially when schools in your home region can offer more resources.

(We will get to that problem in a moment).

We saw the wandering eye when Willie Taggart (a Florida native) threw Eugene into the state of Florida after a season.

We saw it when Sonny Dykes (Texas) continued to look for work in the Big 12 during his time in Cal.

We saw it when Cuonzo Martin (Illinois) left Berkeley for Missouri.

And now we see it with Tucker.

Pac-12 programs are much more likely to retain quality head coaches if those coaches are from the western third of the country.

*** Make no mistake:

Tucker's departure is painful for Pac-12 in a practical and symbolically devastating sense.

A non-blue blood of the Big Ten with greater resources that Colorado rushes and takes to Tucker, and there is nothing the Buffaloes can do to stop it.

We often write about the income and resources of the Pac-12 here on the hotline … about the long-range challenges facing the Pac-12 in its attempts to keep up with the Big Ten and the SEC … and Tucker's departure is dazzling, although somewhat unexpected, an example of our reasoning.

Spartans are doubling Tucker's salary, according to Bruce Feldman of Athletic, who revealed the story, and they are providing a much larger salary fund for assistant coaches.

Tucker earned $ 2.4 in Colorado last year, according to the USA Today salary database.

It will double that in MSU, according to Feldman.

The salary fund for Tucker attendees was $ 3.16 in Boulder (USAT).

It is expected to double in East Lansing (Feldman).

And it's not as if the Buffaloes were resisting him.

According to the Colorado NCAA financial report for fiscal year 19, the athletic department experienced a $ 3.4 million deficit in fiscal year 2019, with $ 95 million in revenue against $ 9.4 million in expenses.

They paid what they could afford given the budget.

Revenue from the state of Michigan in fiscal year 2018: $ 145.6 million (WE IN).

This is a perfect example … a painfully perfect example … of the impact of disparity on resources:

Michigan State will receive about $ 55 million from the Big Ten in fiscal year 20 of the conference's media rights agreements.

Colorado will raise about $ 33 million from the Pac-12.

And that $ 22 million difference is only for one year.

The disparity will continue, and will grow, year after year.

By 2024, each Big Ten school will have raised approximately $ 139 million more from the conference distributions than each Pac-12 member.

We presented it all last week, gloomily, blow by blow.

I never expected reality to hit so quickly and devastatingly.

And this is not the first blow of the offseason.

Mike Leach left Washington state to go to Mississippi state last month for a 25 percent increase in salary and a significant salary increase for his staff.

They are two trainers, poached, and none of blue blood.

From a resource point of view, the Pac-12 is becoming the squalid little brother, at the mercy of the fully charged Big Ten and SEC.

*** How much of this lies with Commissioner Larry Scott and his media strategy?

Some of that, absolutely.

The Pac-12 will never match the Big Ten dollar for dollar in resources and media rights.

None of the fundamentals is equivalent:

The Big Ten and SEC have larger fan bases and larger stadiums and more ticket revenues and more homes with cable television and better television ratings.

All of that is an indisputable and critically important context for our discussion.

They will always have more.

How much more, in an ideal world for the Pac-12, is in debate.

But this is clear:

The Pac-12 cannot afford to fail strategically when it comes to media rights, which account for between 25 and 40 percent of athletic departments' revenues.

You can't afford to smell the opportunities, and yet …

* Pac-12 networks were, from a commercial point of view, a smell.

(As we reported, the networks have not yet made an annual distribution that reaches the lower limit of the projections prior to Scott's launch).

* The DirecTV negotiations were, from a commercial point of view, a breath.

* And the decision to snuggle up over the next four years … expect a potential jackpot … reject ESPN's offer to take over the distribution of Pac-12 networks … all while at a resource disadvantage expanding … is putting athletic departments at greater risk of being left behind.

Far behind that by the time the next media rights agreement is closed, in time for fiscal year 2025, the Pac-12 football product may not be good enough to support the jackpot Scott hopes to reach.

UCLA faces a massive budget deficit.

(The Bruins have not received enough net income from the Pac-12 Networks, which were launched on August 12, to pay for the purchase of Jim Mora).

Cal faces a massive budget deficit.

The state of Washington and the state of Oregon have tens of millions in accumulated debts.

The state of Arizona has just lost its defensive coordinator to Syracuse – Syracuse!

Signs of problems in front of resources are everywhere.

And now comes Tucker's departure: practically painful and devastating symbolically.

The Pac-12 cannot afford to fail in the media strategy, and it has been lost.

So, yes, Tucker's departure can be traced, not entirely, perhaps, but in part, to the conference strategy.

Who is the next coach to leave voluntarily, attracted to the richest in other regions?

Who is the next coordinator to make a lateral movement?

Colorado fans have every right to feel frustrated: frustrated with Tucker, frustrated with the Pac-12, frustrated with the world of college football.

And Pac-12 fans have every reason to wonder what the end result of the resource gap will be.

What trainers and facilities will look like and recruitment budgets in a few years.

How will the conference go competitively.

The world of university football is increasingly one of those who have and those who do not.

And the Pac-12 is increasingly a has not.

