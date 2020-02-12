Watch Justin and Hailey Bieber exchange vows in a wedding video

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They are giving their fans a special gift.
In the last episodes of the YouTube documentary series of the singer "Yummy,quot;, viewers have an inside view of the wedding loaded with stars of the couple in South Carolina. Although Justin and Hailey originally married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, they decided to hold a second ceremony a year later with their loved ones to make it more special. While the couple have shared photos of the beautiful occasion, Justin and Hailey are now sharing video images from inside the chapel. We can even see Hailey walking down the hall and exchanging votes with Justin!
The eighth episode of Seasons It shows Hailey and Justin preparing to say "Yes, I want,quot; in front of their family and friends, including several famous guests. When Justin dressed for the ceremony, he remembered proposing to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018.
"She just went downstairs … and I was there with the ring," Justin shared in the episode. "And I was shaking and I thought: & # 39; I've loved you for so long and I can't see myself being with anyone else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you, would you marry me? & # 39;"
Justin said that after asking Hailey to marry him, she covered her face with her hands in shock.
In the episode, Hailey also talked about feeling "alone,quot; before reconnecting with Justin. The model explained that, a few years ago, she couldn't stop crying after her sister Alaia BaldwinWedding.
"I was at my sister's wedding in 2017, and I remember that the wedding was over, I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents and I only remember that I was crying," Hailey shared. "I couldn't stop crying because I was very lonely for a long time."
Hailey explained that, although she was traveling the world and was always surrounded by people, she would go home and it was just her, she had no one to share those experiences with. But all that has changed now!
"We kept it really small because it makes it so much more fun," Hailey said of his ceremony in South Carolina. "And the little things I was worried about, none of that energy came up to date."
"Everything happened exactly as it was supposed, I really believe it," he added. "Even all the little mishaps that could have happened and we stumbling over our words, whatever it is, I think it was like that."
