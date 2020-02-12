Watch Justin and Hailey Bieber exchange vows in a wedding video

Justin Bieber Y Hailey Bieber They are giving their fans a special gift.

In the last episodes of the YouTube documentary series of the singer "Yummy,quot;, viewers have an inside view of the wedding loaded with stars of the couple in South Carolina. Although Justin and Hailey originally married in a New York City courthouse in September 2018, they decided to hold a second ceremony a year later with their loved ones to make it more special. While the couple have shared photos of the beautiful occasion, Justin and Hailey are now sharing video images from inside the chapel. We can even see Hailey walking down the hall and exchanging votes with Justin!

%MINIFYHTMLdd3ec20f3bcfcf9aa559f52e1294df0613% %MINIFYHTMLdd3ec20f3bcfcf9aa559f52e1294df0614%

The eighth episode of Seasons It shows Hailey and Justin preparing to say "Yes, I want,quot; in front of their family and friends, including several famous guests. When Justin dressed for the ceremony, he remembered proposing to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas in July 2018.