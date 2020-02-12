Warning to tourists after a person tests positive for coronavirus in Bali

The coronavirus arrives in Bali: the Chinese tourist is positive after his holiday on the island of the party, as two others remain isolated in the hospital
According to reports, a Chinese tourist tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling to Bali.
The man tested positive on February 5 after returning to China on January 28, according to the Jakarta Post.
Authorities believe that Wuhan's man, where the disease originated, only contracted the virus after he returned home and was not infected while in Bali.
The man tested positive on February 5 after returning to China at the end of January. Photo: Health workers in a simulation exercise in Bali on Wednesday
The head of the Bali Provincial Health Agency, Ketut Suarjaya, said: "I think there is a small chance that you have been infected by the virus before visiting Bali."
& # 39; However, we will recheck all the facts. We will follow the information.
We will trace all the places you had visited. Of course, we will raise our alert.
The news that the patient, named Jin, had been in Bali was announced by the Huainan Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the Chinese social network Weibo on February 6.
Meanwhile, two other Chinese tourists with flu-like symptoms remain isolated at Denpasar Sanglah Hospital while waiting for the test results.
According to reports, a Chinese tourist tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling to Bali. Photo: Health workers in a simulation exercise in Bali on Wednesday
The virus is affecting tourism in Indonesia, where thousands of Australians travel on vacation every year.
the Only the island of Bali has seen 20,000 cancellations, said Hariyadi Sukamdani, head of the Indonesian hotel and restaurant association.
The official said there is concern about a sustained depression because from now until April it is usually when reservations are made for summer vacations.
AUSTRALIANS WITH THE CORONAVIRO
NEW SOUTH WALES: 4
January 25
- It is confirmed that three men of 43, 53 and 35 years who had recently traveled to China contracted the disease.
- Two flew from Wuhan while the other arrived in Sydney from Shenzhen, southern China.
- They are being treated in isolation at Westmead Hospital and are in stable condition.
January 27th
- A 21-year-old woman is identified as the fourth person to test positive for NSW disease.
- The woman, a UNSW student, flew to Sydney International Airport on flight MU749 on January 23 and showed up to the emergency department 24 hours later after developing flu-like symptoms.
- It is being treated in isolation at Westmead Hospital.
VICTORY: 4
January 25
- A Chinese citizen in his 50s becomes the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Australia.
- The man flew to Melbourne on China Southern CZ321 flight from Wuhan through Guangzhou on January 19.
- He is now in isolation quarantine at Monash Hospital in Clayton, east of Melbourne.
January 29
- A Victorian man in his 60s is diagnosed with the coronavirus.
- He became ill on January 23, two days after returning from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak.
- The man was confirmed positive on January 29 and was later seen by doctors at the Monash Medical Center. He was evaluated as well enough to stay at home.
January 30th
- It is discovered that a woman in her 40s has coronavirus.
- She was visiting from China and spent time with her family.
- She is being treated at the Royal Melbourne Hospital.
February 1
- It is discovered that a woman in her 20s in Melbourne has the virus
QUEENSLAND: 5
January 29
- Queensland confirms its first case after a 44-year-old Chinese citizen was diagnosed with the virus.
- He is being treated at Gold Coast University Hospital.
January 30th
- A 42-year-old Chinese woman traveling in the same Wuhan tourism group as the 44-year-old man tested positive. She is in the Gold Coast University Hospital in stable condition.
February 4
- An eight-year-old boy was diagnosed with coronavirus. It is also from the tourist group where the other Queensland cases came from
February 5th
- The case was found in a 37-year-old man who was a member of a group of nine Chinese tourists quarantined in Gold Coast
February 6th
- A 37-year-old woman has been diagnosed with coronavirus from the same travel group that flew to Queensland from Melbourne on January 27.
SOUTH AUSTRALIA: 2
February 1
- It is confirmed that a 60-year-old Chinese couple who arrived in Adelaide from Wuhan to visit their relatives has coronavirus.
CHINA: 2
January 30th
- It was confirmed that two Australians had the virus in Wuhan himself. Australia has raised the level of travel alert for & # 39; not travel & # 39; for the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, and for the entire province of Hubei.
- Medical director Brendan Murphy says that unless people have contact with someone who is not well and has come from that part of China, there is no need to worry.
JAPAN: 4
Feb. 10
- Four Australians are among the 65 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess quarantine cruise ship docked in Yokohama.
