Warning to tourists after a person tests positive for coronavirus in Bali

According to reports, a Chinese tourist tested positive for the coronavirus after traveling to Bali.

The man tested positive on February 5 after returning to China on January 28, according to the Jakarta Post.

Authorities believe that Wuhan's man, where the disease originated, only contracted the virus after he returned home and was not infected while in Bali.

The head of the Bali Provincial Health Agency, Ketut Suarjaya, said: "I think there is a small chance that you have been infected by the virus before visiting Bali."

& # 39; However, we will recheck all the facts. We will follow the information.

We will trace all the places you had visited. Of course, we will raise our alert.

The news that the patient, named Jin, had been in Bali was announced by the Huainan Center for Disease Control and Prevention on the Chinese social network Weibo on February 6.

Meanwhile, two other Chinese tourists with flu-like symptoms remain isolated at Denpasar Sanglah Hospital while waiting for the test results.

The virus is affecting tourism in Indonesia, where thousands of Australians travel on vacation every year.

the Only the island of Bali has seen 20,000 cancellations, said Hariyadi Sukamdani, head of the Indonesian hotel and restaurant association.

The official said there is concern about a sustained depression because from now until April it is usually when reservations are made for summer vacations.