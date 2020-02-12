Vivo Carnival at Amazon: save up to Rs 13,800 when buying Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro and more – Mobiles News

%MINIFYHTMLf17f78beca2298a635367e92e995dcdf11% %MINIFYHTMLf17f78beca2298a635367e92e995dcdf12%

The sale of Vivo Carnival smartphones is live on Amazon. The sale began on February 10 and will continue until February 13. As part of the four-day sale, buyers can save up to Rs. 13,800 on the purchase of Vivo phones such as Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro, Vivo U10 and more. Bank offers include a discount of up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI bank cards. Have a look

Live V17 Pro:

Available in Rs 27,990

After a 15% discount,

Vivo V17 Pro sells for Rs 27,990 for sale. The smartphone has a 48MP Quad AI camera and has 8GB of RAM. The phone can also be purchased without EMI at no cost for a period of 12 months.

Live S1 Pro:

Available in Rs 19,990

Vivo S1 Pro has a 48MP main camera and 8GB of RAM packages. This is combined with 128 GB of onboard storage. For sale, the phone is for sale at Rs 19,990. There are also exchange offers.

Live V15 Pro:

Available in Rs 19,990



In the current sale, buyers will get an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 in the purchase of

Vivo V15 Pro. The smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of on-board storage is listed at Rs 19,990 on Amazon. It is equipped with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.

I live U10:

Available in Rs 8,990 and up

Vivo U10 comes in three different variants and is sold at Rs 8,990 onwards in the ongoing sale. With the purchase of Vivo U10, buyers will receive an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,500. The smartphone contains a 5,000 mAh battery and works with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE.

I live U20:

Available in Rs 10,990 and up

The 4 GB RAM model of Vivo U20 sells for Rs 10,990 for sale. While the 6 GB variant of RAM can be purchased at Rs 11,990. When buying the phone, buyers will receive an Amazon coupon of Rs 1,000.

