Vivo Carnival at Amazon: save up to Rs 13,800 when buying Vivo V17 Pro, Vivo S1 Pro and more – Mobiles News

Live V17 Pro:
Available in Rs 27,990
After a 15% discount,
Vivo V17 Pro sells for Rs 27,990 for sale. The smartphone has a 48MP Quad AI camera and has 8GB of RAM. The phone can also be purchased without EMI at no cost for a period of 12 months.
Live S1 Pro:
Available in Rs 19,990
Vivo S1 Pro has a 48MP main camera and 8GB of RAM packages. This is combined with 128 GB of onboard storage. For sale, the phone is for sale at Rs 19,990. There are also exchange offers.
Live V15 Pro:
Available in Rs 19,990
In the current sale, buyers will get an exchange discount of Rs 3,000 in the purchase of
Vivo V15 Pro. The smartphone with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of on-board storage is listed at Rs 19,990 on Amazon. It is equipped with a 32MP pop-up selfie camera.
I live U10:
Available in Rs 8,990 and up
Vivo U10 comes in three different variants and is sold at Rs 8,990 onwards in the ongoing sale. With the purchase of Vivo U10, buyers will receive an Amazon coupon worth Rs 1,500. The smartphone contains a 5,000 mAh battery and works with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE.
I live U20:
Available in Rs 10,990 and up
The 4 GB RAM model of Vivo U20 sells for Rs 10,990 for sale. While the 6 GB variant of RAM can be purchased at Rs 11,990. When buying the phone, buyers will receive an Amazon coupon of Rs 1,000.