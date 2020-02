An attack against Mangina in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo has killed at least 12 people.

The rebel group Allied Democratic Fighters is suspected of raiding with machetes and guns.

Hundreds of thousands have fled their homes in the Beni region over the past two months, according to UNHCR, the United Nations refugee agency.

Raheela Mahomed from Al Jazeera reports.