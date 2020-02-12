Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar will surely win your heart in Channa Ve



Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar star together Bhoot: The Haunted Ship by Bhanu Pratap Singh. Dharma Productions & # 39; is venturing into the space of horror movies for the first time with this project and that is a sufficient reason for the public to be super excited about it. The movie trailer has already caught many eyes and today a love song was released from the movie to add a different flavor to the movie. The trailer did not have Bhumi Pednekar and, therefore, the public was eager to see what he would do in the film, however, the song Channa Ve he released today joins all the points.



Bhumi and Vicky are a couple in the movie and Channa Ve takes us through their love story and how they get married. Then it is seen that Vicky and Bhumi also have a daughter, but the song ends with a fatal incident when she is seen drowning while on a rafting trip. Sung, composed and written by Akhil Sachdeva, the song also has Mansheel Gujral lending his voice to the poignant song. Bhoot arrives in theaters on February 21, 2020.

