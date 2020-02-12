US patrol attacked near Qamishli in Syria – Defense Blog

On February 12, the US military convoys. UU., Who were conducting a patrol near Qamishli in northeastern Syria, found a checkpoint occupied by pro-Syrian regime forces.

After US troops issued a series of warnings and attempts to reduce the scale, the patrol was attacked with small arms by unknown individuals. In self-defense, the Coalition troops returned fire.

“The situation was reduced and is under investigation. The Coalition patrol returned to the base, ”said Coalition military spokesman Colonel Myles B. Caggins III.

It was not clear if the confrontation was between US military personnel. UU. And members of the militia, civil protesters or a combination of both. Russian forces later arrived on the scene to mediate, according to other reports.

The video posted on social media seemed to show at least four American armored vehicles stopped on a road with military personnel on foot. A second video showed armored vehicles with Russian and Syrian flags.

Some sources reported that an injured person wearing a Syrian Arab army uniform was taken to a nearby hospital, while the Syrian state media SANA reported that one civilian was killed and another was injured in the confrontation.

Residents attacked the convoy after US soldiers opened fire on civilians, according to the SANA report, which has not been verified.

According to Voice of America, US forces controlled most of northeastern Syria until October, when the Turkish army and its allied Syrian militants launched a campaign against US-backed SDFs. Since then, Russian forces and the Syrian government have entered the border region between Turkey and northeastern Syria with the objective of filling the area evacuated by US forces.

The SAA today prevented a #WE convoy crossing Khirbet Amo, south #Qamishli, and the villagers supported the SAA and threw stones at the US patrol that shot and killed 1 civilian.

