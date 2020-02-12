US official: Huawei builds back doors on its hardware to secretly steal data from mobile networks

A senior White House official said the Chinese company Huawei builds secret backdoors in its hardware that allow it to secretly access mobile phone networks around the world.

"We have evidence that Huawei has the ability to secretly access confidential and personal information in the systems it maintains and sells worldwide," said national security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien to the Wall Street Journal.

While all network hardware operators incorporate interfaces of & # 39; legal interception & # 39; that allow law enforcement to access mobile network information with a court order, it is generally impossible to do so without the knowledge and approval of the mobile operator.

US officials say Huawei's backdoor allows the company to access network data without operator knowledge, potentially giving the Chinese government a powerful spying tool.

Huawei's CEO Ren Zhengfei is seen with Chinese President Xi Jinping. US officials accuse the company of building a secret backdoor in its mobile network hardware

National security adviser Robert O & # 39; Brien (above) said that Huawei has the ability to secretly access confidential and personal information on systems that it maintains and sells worldwide

Huawei denies the accusations and tells the Journal that "it has never done and will never do anything that could compromise or endanger the security of its customers' networks and data."

A spokesman for Huawei did not immediately respond to a query from DailyMail.com on Tuesday night.

For a long time, USA UU. He has tried to convince his allies, such as the United Kingdom and Germany, that they ban the use of Huawei telecommunications equipment in the construction of 5G networks.

The knowledge of the United States about the alleged backdoor remained highly classified until the end of last year, when the authorities began to share the information with the allies to persuade them to boycott Huawei.

The German legislature will vote in the coming weeks a bill that would allow Huawei to have full access to its 5G market if the company provides security guarantees.

Last month, the UK government resisted the strong pressure from the Trump administration and agreed to continue allowing the Huawei team on the country's 5G network.

Trump administration officials, increasingly determined to prevent China from mastering world technology, have urged allies not to use Huawei's hard war

On Tuesday, China denied being involved in piracy activities after the United States accused four members of the Chinese army of an unprecedented hack stealing data from tens of millions of Americans.

The Justice Department on Monday accused Beijing of designing one of the greatest hacks in history, pointing to consumer data at the Equifax credit reporting agency.

Today, China's Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China was committed to "strongly opposing and fighting cyber attacks of any kind."

He added that he is a strong advocate of cybersecurity and that his institutions "never get involved in cyber theft of trade secrets," claiming that China was also the victim of cyber attacks by the United States.

Geng also returned the accusation to the US. UU., Saying that past events had shown that Washington is "participating in activities of cyber theft, espionage and surveillance on a large scale, organized and indiscriminate against governments, companies and foreign individuals."