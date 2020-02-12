University football 2020: answering 20 questions about this season's calendar

%MINIFYHTMLcffecbb06b4c82edc46c10d1741dcbd911% %MINIFYHTMLcffecbb06b4c82edc46c10d1741dcbd912%

The 2020 college football season does not start until August 29, when Notre Dame and Navy play the first game of the season in Dublin, Ireland.

%MINIFYHTMLcffecbb06b4c82edc46c10d1741dcbd913% %MINIFYHTMLcffecbb06b4c82edc46c10d1741dcbd914%

That is a long journey, and we still have a long way to go to overcome the chasm that is the offseason. That does not mean that we cannot think of all the great games, stories and players that will dominate college football headlines in 2020.

%MINIFYHTMLcffecbb06b4c82edc46c10d1741dcbd915% %MINIFYHTMLcffecbb06b4c82edc46c10d1741dcbd916%

Sporting News is willing to talk about it at any time. Today, we answer 20 questions about the college football season:

MORE: Top 25 pre-season composite for the 2020 season

1. What is the best game of the first weekend?

September 5 will be fun. It's Michigan in Washington, a must for Jim Harbaugh on the road in the Pac-12 country and the debut of new Huskies coach Jimmy Lake, or USC vs.. Alabama at Jerry World, where Crimson Tide strangled the Trojans 52-6. in 2016. We will give the latter an advantage because we will discover who Alabama's next quarterback is. Clay Helton's talk could also rise again, depending on the score.

2. What is the best weekend in the schedule?

Don't schedule a wedding on September 12: an exciting calendar without conferences that includes Penn State at Virginia Tech, Ohio State at Oregon, Texas at LSU, Arkansas at Notre Dame, Tennessee at Oklahoma and Auburn vs. North Carolina in Atlanta. There are also good conference games like Louisville in Clemson and Kentucky in Florida. Most of these teams must qualify, and the combination of results based on early season will be significant.

3. What is the best game of September?

It's hard to argue against Georgia in Alabama on September 19, which should be a meeting of the top 10 teams, at least. The Bulldogs have not visited Bryant-Denny since 2007, a 26-23 overtime victory for the Bulldogs, their last victory against Crimson Tide. The bets will be huge, and the loser will not have much room for maneuver in the SEC's career. There is more pressure on Georgia and Kirby Smart in this place. At least, we think so.

4. What is the best September game under the radar?

Cincinnati in Nebraska on September 26. Luke Fickell decided to keep the Bearcats, who will be an excellent choice to represent the Group of 5 on New Year's Day 6. Nebraska could be 3-0 in that place if he takes care of that. business against Purdue in the first game. The Cornhuskers are 3-6 in August / September with Scott Frost. This is a great game for him.

5. Will Twitter break when Alabama visits Ole Miss?

It could be, when Alabama travels to Ole Miss and Nick Saban meets former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin. The "rat poison,quot; memes are going to be out of the chain. However, that is not the only good game on the calendar that day: Notre Dame plays against Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in primetime.

6. Where will Texas be mid-season?

The Longhorns face the same early season tests as last year, but with a greater degree of difficulty. The trip to LSU on September 12 will not be easy, and the annual confrontation with Oklahoma falls on October 10. The Longhorns season crumbled in 2019 after losing both. They need at least one division before we can say those three magic words again.

MORE: Carousel of college football coaches heading for 2020

7. Which team has more to prove in October?

Penn State The Nittany Lions have been on the sidelines of the University football playoff in recent years, and get the meat of their agenda in October with a trip to Michigan (October 3), a week of rest and consecutive home games against Iowa (October 17) and the state of Ohio (October 24). The latter will surely be a White Out, and a game that sets the tone for the Big Ten race.

8. What will Mike Leach's press conferences be like?

We cannot wait for consecutive trips to Alabama (October 17) and LSU (October 24). How will Leach provoke Nick Saban and Ed Orgeron? Keep in mind that Bulldogs have 5-35 against those teams since 2000.

9. Can Auburn survive his new schedule?

The Tigers play Georgia earlier than usual on October 10, but the compensation is consecutive games against LSU (November 21) and in Alabama (November 28) to end the season. The years when Auburn has to travel to Athens and Tuscaloosa are difficult, and that neutral North Carolina game at the beginning of the season will not be easy either.

10. Will Bedlam be an invincible battle?

The place on the October 24 calendar is almost perfect. There is a decent chance that Oklahoma and Oklahoma State are undefeated for that game in Norman, and that will be a major focus for the Big 12. That game will be the same day as Ohio State vs.. Penn State too.

11. Can Oregon take advantage of home play?

The Ducks have the big conference-free confrontation with the state of Ohio on September 12 at Autzen Stadium. Most of the great Ducks games are at home, including Washington (October 3), Stanford (October 24) and USC (November 7). The Ducks would be pressured to run the table in Pac-12 if they lose to the Buckeyes, but the schedule is set for that to happen.

12. Will Vols have a winning record when he visits Alabama?

It would be much cooler if they did. The Vols play in Oklahoma on September 12 and face Florida on September 26, but if they can avoid landslides to Missouri and South Carolina, they should be above .500 when the crimson tide comes. Remember, Tennessee hasn't defeated Alabama since 2006. Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols can't make a bigger statement in 2020.

MORE: National Firm Day: Alabama, Georgia lead the way once again

13. Can Florida wrest control of SEC East from Georgia?

This game, which falls on Halloween, is the opportunity for Florida to take control of the East SEC of the Bulldogs. It is the most important game on the calendar that weekend, and it precedes a great first week of November: when the PPC rankings start to heat up.

14. What is a bigger game: Bama-LSU or Notre Dame-Clemson?

It is a coin toss between Alabama in LSU, which will carry the usual SEC West bets in Death Valley and could be another "Game of the Century,quot;, and Clemson in Notre Dame, which is as big as it is in South Bend. The Tigers could easily be ranked No. 1 at this meeting, and the magnitude could be somewhat similar to the legendary No. 1 of 1993 vs. No. 2 clashes between Notre Dame and Florida State, depending on Irish history. We believe that could be the biggest game in primetime.

15. What weekend should you get married?

If you have to get married during the football season, do it on November 14. In addition to Tennessee-Georgia, there isn't much on the calendar, and it's exactly nine months of Valentine's Day. You are welcome.

16. Is the SEC doing that of FCS again?

Texas A,amp;M plays in Alabama. Georgia is in Kentucky. LSU is in Auburn. The other eight SEC schools will play Group 5 or FCS schools, but it is good coverage to have some heavyweight clashes.

17. Will UCLA-USC be an essential game?

We headed to Helton's hot seat before, but Chip Kelly is 7-17 the last two seasons at UCLA. The Pac-12 needs this game to have more weight, especially with these teams gathered in the Rose Bowl. The Bruins are 1-4 against USC in their last five games, but 3-2 in the Rose Bowl.

18. Which Rivalry Week game interests you more than usual?

Judging by the exchange between Kentucky and Louisville fans on Twitter after Sporting News released its top 25 too early, we will go with the Cardinals and the Wildcats. We've got Louisville ranked after an 8-5 season with Scott Satterfield, which Kentucky fans didn't like after an 8-5 season with Mark Stoops who saw the Wildcats beat the Cardinals 45-13 in Lexington .

MORE: Seven best bets for CFP teams for the first time in 2020

19. Will the Egg Bowl be more entertaining than the Iron Bowl?

The Egg Bowl will probably have better press conferences with Leach and Kiffin, and the Thanksgiving schedule is perfect for that tradition between Ole Miss and Mississippi State. Best game? Let's go now. It is Alabama-Auburn. The Tigers have not won at Tuscaloosa since 2010, but can you imagine the consequences if Bo Nix drops the Crimson Tide for the second consecutive season?

20. What game will define Rivalry Week?

Ohio-Michigan state. The Buckeyes strangled the Wolverines in the last two seasons, and it is a good bet that Big Ten East will be at stake when these two teams meet on November 28. There are two things worth knowing here: Harbaugh could fall to 0-6 against Ohio State, and the Buckeyes can win nine straight games against the Wolverines. It is worth knowing that Michigan has not won at Ohio Stadium since 2000. when Drew Henson was quarterback. If the Wolverines bump into another circular saw, which is possible with Justin Fields as quarterback, what will Michigan do in response?