United States, United Kingdom and Turkey must arrest war crimes suspects in the UAE | News

London, United Kingdom – United Kingdom, Turkey and the U.S They have been asked to initiate police investigations into alleged war crimes committed by the United Arab Emirates and its mercenaries in Yemen in 2015 and 2019, and arrest the Emirati officials under the principle of universal jurisdiction.

The British law firm Stoke White filed the complaints on Wednesday to the Metropolitan Police in London, the US Department of Justice. UU. and turkey Ministry of Justice on behalf of Yemeni journalist Abdullah Suliman Abdullah Daubalah, who claims he was attacked in an attack, and Salah Muslem Salem, whose brother was killed in the war-torn country.

"Daubalah was attacked as a journalist in an attack in Aden, Yemen, on December 29, 2015. Salem's brother, Jameel Moslem Salem Batis, was killed in the city of Seiyum, Yemen, on July 28, 2019," he said. The law firm.

"The evidence shows that the UAE and Yemeni officials, and the mercenaries allegedly hired and instructed by the UAE, are responsible for torture and war crimes committed against civilians with political positions opposed to the UAE government.

"The United Kingdom, United States and Turkey police are requested to initiate investigations into these alleged crimes as soon as possible."

The suspects live in the UAE but travel regularly to the United Kingdom, the law firm said. The victims remain hidden.

According to the principle of universal jurisdiction, the authorities of one country can arrest the suspected suspects of another state when they enter, even if the crimes were not committed in their territory.

Attack of 2015 in Aden

The evidence presented by Daubalah and Salem suggests that the UAE was responsible for an attack in Aden on December 29, 2015, Stoke White said.

In 2018, BuzzFeed reported on that attack, claiming that the UAE hired former US soldiers to assassinate Anssaf Ali Mayo, the local leader of the Al-Islah political party, with which Daubalah and Salem are affiliated.

That attempt finally failed, and Stoke White claimed that, as part of that assault, a bomb was placed in the buildings of the Al-Islah party in Aden, in an attempt on the life of Daubalah.

The UAE believes that Al-Islah is the Yemeni branch of the world Muslim Brotherhood, that the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt have designated a terrorist organization. The Muslim Brotherhood is not on the list of terrorist organizations in the United States, but the president of the United States, Donald Trump, has considered adding it.

Analysts refute these claims, saying that Al-Islah is a legitimate part.

Regarding the death of Salem's brother, Jameel Moslem Salem Batis, Stoke White said the murder was designed to scare Salem against returning to Yemen from exile due to "political views he shared on social media."

"The evidence points to similar murders of family members of people in Yemen who are considered politically opposed to UAE government positions."

The complainants also presented evidence that torture was carried out in prisons administered by the UAE in Yemen, with the support of Colombian and US mercenaries.

"The evidence demonstrates the widespread and systematic nature of the violations and crimes committed in Yemen against Yemeni civilians, either by UAE officials or by their instructions," said Stoke White.

The Saudi Arabia-UAE coalition, which receives support from Western countries, intervened in the Yemen civil war in 2015, after Houthi the rebels took large parts of the north of the country and removed the president Abd-Rabbu Mansour HadiThe government of Sanaa, the capital.

Last year, the UAE said they were withdrawing troops from Yemen, but it is still a coalition partner.

More than 100,000 people have died in the conflict.

Rodney Dixon QC, an international human rights lawyer in London, said the case, which was funded by individuals, "highlights how a foreign state used its own agencies and mercenaries to intervene in the affairs of another state."

"It is important that the international community condemn this. If the evidence shows that the UAE acted illegally, then individuals should be arrested and arrested."