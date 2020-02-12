United Kingdom takes strong measures against the harmful content of social networks | UK news

Home Latest News United Kingdom takes strong measures against the harmful content of social networks...

The United Kingdom has announced measures to hold social media platforms responsible for harmful content for better protection of online users.

Under the new plans, technology companies will be responsible for eliminating content that promotes violence, cyberbullying or child abuse.

Businesses and executives could face substantial fines or prison sentences if they do not act.

Paul Brennan of Al Jazeera has more.

