UN will vote on resolution to support the ceasefire in Libya | Libya News

The United Nations Security Council will vote on Wednesday a resolution that would support a 55-point plan to end the war in Libya and condemn the recent increase in violence.

The resolution drafted by the British requires that the warring parties "commit themselves to a lasting ceasefire … without preconditions."

Plus:

He also insists on full compliance with a UN arms embargo that has been broken on several occasions, as required by the plan approved by the leaders of 12 world powers and other key countries that met on January 19 in Berlin.

He also recalls the commitment of all participants in the Berlin meeting to refrain from interfering with the conflict in Libya and its internal affairs and expresses its concern "for the growing participation of mercenaries in Libya."

The UN secretary general, Antonio Guterres, said last week that the agreement has been repeatedly violated by the continued delivery of weapons to the parties at war and the intensification of the fighting. He called the current offensives of rival forces "a scandal," saying that the commitments "apparently were made without a true intention to respect them."

The draft resolution demands a permanent ceasefire

Libya has been in crisis since 2011 when a civil war overthrew leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

A weak UN-recognized administration, led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, owns the capital of Tripoli and western parts of the country and is backed by Turkey, which recently sent thousands of soldiers to Libya.

On the other hand, there is a rival government in the east that supports the self-styled renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces launched an offensive to capture the capital last April and have the backing of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt.

Tripoli authorities and US officials accused Haftar of trusting hundreds of Russian mercenaries. Sudanese armed groups in the Darfur region recently joined the fighting on both sides, according to a UN expert report.

The draft resolution welcomes the ceasefire talks last week between the belligerent parts of Libya in Geneva and calls for its continuation "without further delay to agree (a) permanent ceasefire,quot;. Ask Guterres to present his views on the conditions for a ceasefire and proposals for the effective monitoring of a truce, in order to make detailed recommendations when a ceasefire is announced.

The Security Council voted on Tuesday 14-0 and Russia abstained in a resolution extending the arms embargo, travel ban, asset freeze and other sanctions against Libya and the Libyans until April 30, 2021. Also extended the mandate of the UN panel of experts overseeing the implementation of sanctions until May 15, 2021.

The draft resolution condemns attempts to illegally export oil and refined petroleum products from Libya and asks UN experts to report illegal exports or imports of oil, including crude oil and refined petroleum products to Libya. Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia opposed the reference to oil imports.

Tripoli bombing reports

Meanwhile, there were reports that artillery shells reached the center of the Libyan capital on Tuesday, which the forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar have been trying to carry on a war of almost a year.

The projectiles fell late at night in the central districts of Nouflin and Souq al-Jumaa, which had mostly been saved so far from the conflict, according to the Reuters News Agency.

Parts of the capital were plunged into darkness when power failed.

There was no immediate news about the victims of the authorities and no further details are available. According to the UN, the war has displaced some 150,000 people.