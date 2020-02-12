UN issues report on companies active in illegal settlements in the West Bank | News

%MINIFYHTML37428473c4eb30722dc1e7c3d30ed30511% %MINIFYHTML37428473c4eb30722dc1e7c3d30ed30512%

The United Nations human rights office issued a report on companies that, he said, have commercial ties with Israeli illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, a delayed move that will likely provoke the wrath of Israel and its main ally, the United States. .

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the UN agency said it identified 112 commercial entities that have reasonable grounds to conclude that they have links to Israeli settlements: 94 domiciled in Israel and 18 in six other countries.

%MINIFYHTML37428473c4eb30722dc1e7c3d30ed30513% %MINIFYHTML37428473c4eb30722dc1e7c3d30ed30514%

Identified companies listed in the US USA, France, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Thailand and the United Kingdom. Among them was the American housing exchange company Airbnb.

%MINIFYHTML37428473c4eb30722dc1e7c3d30ed30515% %MINIFYHTML37428473c4eb30722dc1e7c3d30ed30516%

Plus:

In its report, the UN office said the companies' activities "raised particular human rights concerns."

"I am aware that this issue has been and will continue to be very controversial," said Michelle Bachelet, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

But he added that the findings had been subject to an "extensive and meticulous review process,quot; and the report "reflects the serious consideration given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate."

His office said the report "does not provide a legal characterization of the activities in question, or the participation of commercial companies in them."

Airbnb said in November 2018 that it would remove listings in Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

But he said next April that he would not implement the planned exclusion and that he would donate the proceeds of any reserve in the territory to international humanitarian organizations.

Other companies include Expedia and TripAdvisor travel sites, technology giant Motorola, consumer food maker General Mills and construction and infrastructure companies, including France's Egis Rail and British company JC Bamford Excavators.

Commenting on the report, Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki praised the decision and called the "victory of international law."

"Publishing this list of companies and entities operating in the settlements is a victory for international law and diplomatic efforts," Malki said in a statement.

He urged the UN member states and the UN Human rights council "Issue recommendations and instructions to these companies to finish their work immediately with the agreements."

Companies put "on notice,quot;

The UN report responds to a resolution of UNHCR 2016 that calls for a "database for all companies engaged in specific activities related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory."

The rights council, which is made up of 47 governments, had never before requested such a list to analyze corporate activities.

The UN agency said that compiling the database had been a "complex process,quot; that involved "generalized discussions,quot; with states, groups of experts, academics and the companies themselves.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh threatened to take international legal action against the companies mentioned in the report, demanding that "they immediately close their headquarters and branches within illegal Israeli settlements because their presence contradicts international and UN resolutions. "

"We will pursue the companies listed in the report legally through international legal institutions and in the courts of their countries for participating in human rights violations in Palestine," Shtayyeh said in a Facebook post.

He added that the Palestinians would also "demand compensation,quot; for what he called "their illegal use of our occupied land."

The deputy director of defense of Human Rights Watch, Bruno Stagno, thanked the publication of the database.

This "should warn all companies: doing business with illegal settlements is helping in the commission of war crimes," he said.

Stephanie Dekker of Al Jazeera, reporting from West Jerusalem, said the report highlights the position of the international community that these settlements in the West Bank are "illegal under international law."

"It has no legality in terms of implementing consequences for these companies, but it does open them up to the potential of any Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement," he said.

Wednesday's report, however, emphasized that companies do not have to remain in the database forever.

"When there are reasonable grounds to believe that … the commercial company is ceasing or is no longer involved in the relevant activity, the commercial company will be removed from the database," he said.

The report recommended that the database be updated annually and urged the Human Rights Council to designate a group of independent experts to handle this task.

Trump's plan

Israel occupied the West Bank and East of Jerusalem in the Six Day War of 1967 in a movement never recognized by the international community.

Their settlements are considered illegal under international law and widely viewed as a point of conflict in peace negotiations.

Some 600,000 Israeli settlers live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem annexed by Israel among approximately 2.9 million Palestinians.

In an initial reaction, Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz described the publication of the list as a "shameful surrender,quot; to countries and organizations that want to harm Israel.

Later on Wednesday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the UN rights council was a "partial and non-influential body. "

"Instead of dealing with human rights, this body is trying to blacken the name of Israel. We reject any such attempt in the strongest terms and with disgust," he said.

In recent weeks, Netanyahu has pledged to annex the more than 100 settlements of Israel in the West Bank, a measure that, according to the United States, would give the green light.

The UN report comes a day after the president of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas, addressed the UN Security Council, rejecting the so-called Middle East plan of the president of the United States, Donald Trump.

The plan envisages a disjointed Palestinian state that delivers key parts of the West Bank to Israel and favors Israel in key controversial matters, including borders, the state of Jerusalem and Jewish settlements.

The proposal was made without the contribution of the Palestinians, who broke ties with the Trump administration after he controversially recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel at the end of 2017.