MOSCOW – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed his chief of staff on Tuesday in a staff shake that affected central figures on the Ukrainian side of the events that led to President Trump's political trial.

The confusion in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, offered new evidence of how deeply entangled Ukrainian and American policies have become.

%MINIFYHTML188980d3900970da6adc2d474f65457713% %MINIFYHTML188980d3900970da6adc2d474f65457714%

The new chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, negotiated last summer with President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, when Giuliani and US diplomats pressured Ukraine to begin investigations that would politically benefit Trump. Yermak, who at the time was a senior presidential adviser on foreign policy, has tried to maintain good ties with the Trump administration.

%MINIFYHTML188980d3900970da6adc2d474f65457715% %MINIFYHTML188980d3900970da6adc2d474f65457716%

According to reports, the man he replaced, Andriy Bohdan, former oligarch lawyer Ihor Kolomoisky, became chief of staff last year because of Giuliani's objections. Giuliani disagreed with Kolomoisky at the time, but then dedicated himself to working with Kolomoisky's associates in their search for evidence against Trump's political enemies.