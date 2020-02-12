Ukrainian political shake involves figures in American political trial

MOSCOW – President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed his chief of staff on Tuesday in a staff shake that affected central figures on the Ukrainian side of the events that led to President Trump's political trial.
The confusion in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, offered new evidence of how deeply entangled Ukrainian and American policies have become.
The new chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, negotiated last summer with President Trump's personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, when Giuliani and US diplomats pressured Ukraine to begin investigations that would politically benefit Trump. Yermak, who at the time was a senior presidential adviser on foreign policy, has tried to maintain good ties with the Trump administration.
According to reports, the man he replaced, Andriy Bohdan, former oligarch lawyer Ihor Kolomoisky, became chief of staff last year because of Giuliani's objections. Giuliani disagreed with Kolomoisky at the time, but then dedicated himself to working with Kolomoisky's associates in their search for evidence against Trump's political enemies.
However, the shaking seems to have more to do with the internal functioning of Ukraine, specifically, a growing clash between the Zelensky administration and Mr. Kolomoisky, a billionaire with oil, television and real estate that was involved in a major banking scandal.
Mr. Yermak's name often appeared in the House's political trial investigation. In conversations and text message exchanges with him, Giuliani and diplomats from the United States sought an announcement of Ukrainian investigations, including one about former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. and his family, while holding a visit to the White House and military assistance
Mr. Yermak then sought to soften relations during the political trial hearings. After Trump's ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, testified that he had told Yermak that military aid was "probably,quot; linked to the announcement of the investigations, a key accusation in the case of Democrats, Yermak He told a journalist that he did not remember this part of the conversation. The comment reinforced Trump's defense.
"Yermak tries to present himself as a person who can negotiate with the Americans," Volodymyr Yermolenko, editor of Ukraine World magazine, said in a telephone interview. The position could help Mr. Yermak in his new position, he said, although Mr. Zelensky promoted him mainly for domestic reasons.
Before running for office last year, Zelensky was a comedian who starred in a television show on a station owned by Mr. Kolomoisky, and his relationship is considered fundamental in Ukrainian politics. The president, who ran for an anti-corruption platform, had to reject accusations that it was a tool of the oligarchy.
Kolomoisky has upset Zelensky's government officials by opposing a land reform measure and an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. The I.M.F. The agreement promises to deliver billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, although it harms Kolomoisky's commercial interests.
His allies rejected social networks, mocking supporters of the I.M.F. general economic agreement and reviews such as "Sorosaty,quot;, a word derived from the surname of billionaire philanthropist George Soros. In Ukrainian, rhyme with sucker.
"Kolomoisky is a toxic figure in the West," Yermolenko said, and Zelensky seems to be moving slowly to get his allies out of the government.
A sign of this conflict appeared this month, when agents of the domestic intelligence agency searched the office of a close ally of Mr. Kolomoisky, Oleksandr Dubinsky, in connection with a scandal involving eavesdropping.
Separately, Mr. Yermak and Mr. Bohdan, the Kolomoisky associate, disagreed on appointments to the administration of the city of Kiev. And some on the Zelensky team He had been dissatisfied with Mr. Bohdan's handling of the reform legislation in Parliament, which has stalled, Novoye Vremya magazine reported.
Although the reasons for neglecting Kolomoisky may be domestic, they could also resonate in American politics. Mr. Kolomoisky has been an intermittent ally of Mr. Giuliani in his efforts in Ukraine.
Last spring, they disagreed, and through an associate, Lev Parnas, Giuliani asked Mr. Zelensky to refrain from hiring Mr. Bohdan as chief of staff, according to Mr. Parnas' lawyer. Mr. Parnas later became a key figure in the political trial investigation.
In December, Giuliani had turned to cooperate with the oligarch's allies in an ongoing effort to gather information against Biden, who is running against Trump and other Democrats.
Among those Mr. Giuliani met on a trip to Kyiv, for example, was Mr. Dubinsky, the Kolomoisky associate whose offices were subsequently registered by the national intelligence agency. It was not clear whether that search and Mr. Bohdan's dismissal indicated that those who had been helping Mr. Giuliani were being separated.
On Monday, Attorney General William P. Barr said the Department of Justice he would consider, but carefully, the information Mr. Giuliani was presenting in Ukraine and had established a channel for the president's lawyer to provide it to a lawyer from the United States outside of Washington.
Maria Varenikova contributed reporting from Kiev, Ukraine.