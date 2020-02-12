Turkey says it shot down a Syrian helicopter – Defense Blog

A Syrian military helicopter has been shot down by the Turkish fighter jet F-16C, according to several media reports.

Turkish media reports that President Erdogan personally ordered the attack on the Syrian helicopter. In his order, the pilot of a Turkish Air Force F-16C fighter jet used the AIM-120 medium-range advanced air-to-air missile to shoot down a Syrian Arab Air Force Mi-17 utility helicopter over Idlib yesterday.

He also added that the Turkish Air Force will shoot down more Syrian Arab Air Force planes over Idlib if necessary.

The attack, which occurred somewhere near Nerab in western Syria, occurs after the forces of Syrian tyrant Bashar al-Assad killed five Turkish soldiers.

Ankara has retaliated with strikes in 115 government positions, according to Reuters.

The Turkish army said 101 of the targets had been destroyed, including three tanks, two mortar positions and a helicopter.

The military helicopter was shot down to the south of the city of Idlib, where the rebels supported by the Turkish artillery advanced near the city of Nairab in the province of Idlib to push back the forces backed by Russia, Abdulah al-Shami, a commander from a coalition of conventional rebel factions, he told Reuters news agency.