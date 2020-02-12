Trump will make a rare visit to California for fundraising event – Up News Info Los Angeles

– President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraising event.

Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser on Wednesday at the Rancho Mirage estate of Oracle President Larry Ellison, according to an invitation obtained by the Desert Sun. The invitation announced the meeting as a golf trip and reception.

Also hosting the event are the presidents of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., the president of national finance Todd Ricketts and the manager of Trump's reelection campaign, Brad Parscale.

The price of the fundraiser tickets was $ 100,000, for an opportunity to take photos and a golf trip for two, to $ 250,000, for a round table, an opportunity to take photos and a golf trip for two .

The president of the Party of the Republic of Riverside County, Jonathan Ingram, told the Desert Sun that making Trump visit the area has "immense,quot; significance for the local Republican Party.

No other details about Trump's travel plans have been published, although he is expected to be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraising dinner on Tuesday night, although it was not immediately clear whether a fundraising promotion Funds on his re-election website was connected to dinner.

