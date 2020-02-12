Trump praises Barr and attacks prosecutors in the case of Roger Stone | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLc7aae91361effd64d57036e75b37908f11% %MINIFYHTMLc7aae91361effd64d57036e75b37908f12%

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, praised Attorney General William Barr, while attacking the federal prosecutors who resigned after the Department of Justice (DOJ) intervened in the recommended ruling of the Republican operative Roger Stone.

Justice Department officials intervened after federal prosecutors recommended that Stone, who helped Trump's rise to power, face a sentence within federal guidelines seven to nine years after his conviction for accusations that include lying to Congress, witnessing the manipulation of witnesses and obstructing the House of Representatives investigation into whether Trump's campaign was coordinated with Russia to turn around the 2016 elections.

Stone, who has described himself as "dirty cheater,quot; and "provocative agent,quot; and has the face of former President Richard Nixon tattooed on his back, was one of several Trump associates accused of crimes in the investigation of the special lawyer Robert Mueller about Russian interference. Mueller's final report concluded that the president did not collude with Russia in the meddling and that the president has repeatedly called the investigation of "witch hunts."

Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was totally out of control and that perhaps should not even have been filed. The evidence now clearly shows that Mueller's scam was brought and contaminated incorrectly. Even Bob Mueller lied to Congress! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

The Department of Justice measure, which undermined its own prosecutors, who followed institutional guidelines, has caused accusations of political interference in the justice system. Justice Department officials have said they made the decision without consulting the president. Trump, meanwhile, has said he did not instruct the Department of Justice in the matter, while claiming he has the right to do so.

"Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking over a case that was totally out of control and perhaps should not even have been filed," Trump tweeted on Wednesday.

After the intervention of the Department of Justice, prosecutors Michael Marando, Aaron Zelinsky, John Crabb and Jonathan Kravis, who won Stone's sentence, withdrew from the case. Kravis told the court in a presentation that he was not only leaving the case, but was resigning from his position as federal prosecutor.

Who are the four prosecutors (people of Mueller?) Who cut and fled after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous sentence of 9 years in prison to a man who was caught in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller scam, and That I shouldn't even have started? 13 angry democrats? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

"Who are the four prosecutors (people of Mueller?) Who cut and fled after being exposed for recommending a ridiculous sentence of 9 years in prison to a man who was caught in an investigation that was illegal, the Mueller scam, and that I shouldn't even have started? " Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

He continued Wednesday describing employees of the Department of Justice as "corrupt prosecutors."

In the tweets, Trump also attacked the judge in the case, who will make the final decision on Stone's sentence on February 20, while retweeting a publication that urged a full pardon from Stone, as well as another former Trump advisor, Michael Flynn

Democrats have requested an investigation into the actions of the Department of Justice.