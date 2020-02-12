Trump ignores Duterte's decision to end the military pact | News

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, ruled out Wednesday the decision of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte to end a decades-old military agreement with the United States, saying he really didn't care and would save money.

Duterte announced the end of Tuesday the two-year-old Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA), a measure that US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper described as "unfortunate." The decision will take effect in 180 days.

When asked if he would try to persuade Duterte to reconsider, Trump told reporters at the White House: "Well, I never cared much, to be honest. We help the Philippines a lot. We help them defeat ISIS. . I do not do it,quot;. They don't really care if they would like to do that, it will save a lot of money. My views are different from others. "

Trump said he had a "very good,quot; relationship with Duterte and added: "We'll see what happens."

Duterte's decision, triggered by the revocation of a US visa held by a former police chief who led his bloody war on drugs, could complicate US military interests in the Asia-Pacific region as ambitions increase from China.

The VFA is important for the general alliance between the United States and the Philippines and sets rules for US soldiers operating in the Philippines. It underlines what Washington has called an "armored,quot; relationship despite Duterte's complaints about hypocrisy, abuse and the aging of US weapons.

Filipino and US soldiers march during the closing ceremony of a joint military exercise between the United States and the Philippines in 2018 (File: Mark Cristino / EPA)

Ending VFA could also hurt Washington's future interests in maintaining a presence of Asian and Pacific troops amid friction over the presence of US personnel in Japan and South Korea and security concerns over China and Korea. from North.

Duterte has said that the United States uses the pacts to carry out clandestine activities such as espionage and nuclear weapons storage, which said it ran the risk of making the Philippines a target for Chinese aggression.

Some Filipino senators tried to block Duterte's measure shortly after the news was heard, arguing that without the approval of the Senate he had no right to unilaterally discard the international pacts he had ratified.

Some legislators were concerned that without the VFA, two other pacts would be irrelevant, namely the 2014 Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement made under the former US administration of Barack Obama, and a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte spoke during his fourth speech on the state of the nation in the Philippine Congress in the city of Quezon, Metro Manila, Philippines (Eloisa López / Reuters)

Supporters of the agreements argue that they have deterred Chinese militarization in the South China Sea, while $ 1.3 billion of defense assistance from the United States since 1998 has been vital in boosting the capabilities of low-income Filipino forces .

However, Filipino nationalists said the United States did nothing to prevent China from building islands in the South China Sea equipped with missiles and said the VFA is inclined in favor of the Americans, including granting trial immunity to The US military