trai: Trai urges the government to present a detailed political framework for digital broadcasting – Latest news

On Wednesday, Trai urged the government to present a detailed policy framework for digital radio broadcasting, an area where the regulator had already given its recommendations, and said it is willing to offer more policy input on the issue, if necessary . The digital broadcasting policy must also be complemented by a comprehensive roadmap for the deployment of these services on a temporary basis, said Trai President R S Sharma.

"To bring together all interested parties, radio stations, transmission equipment manufacturers and digital receiver manufacturers on a single platform and encourage them to work collectively to develop the ecosystem for digital broadcasting, the government must present a detailed policy framework for digital broadcasting in India, "he said.

Sharma was heading to a joint workshop on & # 39; Digital Radio Vision for India & # 39; Organized by Xperi Corporation and India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

Citing Trai's recommendations of February 2018 in this regard, Sharma said the regulator is also willing to provide any other policy input, if necessary.

"But I think that if we want to have a digital radio broadcast that is important from all perspectives … from quality, coverage, spectrum usage … we need to have a clear policy and roadmap to guarantee all our policy objectives … "India's digital vision, disaster management, service quality and service affordability can come true," he said.

Later, on the sidelines, Sharma said that the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) will publish, within a week, its recommendation on the reserve price for the auction of FM radio channels for Tier II and III cities, in which the government had requested control of the regulator. recommendations

"We are ready with the recommendations and we will publish them within a week in which we will provide (see) all those omitted frequencies, slots in existing cities of level 1/2 and there are other cities … level-III largely and also of level II, where we had not been able to auction before. For those cities too, we will give recommendations related to reserve prices, "he said.

Speaking at the event, Prasar Bharati's CEO, Shashi S Vempati, said a pilot digital HD radio test stream is now available.



"I see the need for digital radio because of the pure genre that we are expected to serve … Having a single analog frequency where I try to forcefully adjust every possible content genre, it will not scale and will work for me. So, yes we had to address different audience segments, I need to have the ability to have digital radio, "he said.

Vempati said that direct mobile transmission is the way forward and that Prasar Bharati recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IIT-Kanpur to explore this further.

"A couple of weeks ago, the director of IIT-Kanpur made a presentation to the Prasar Bharati board on the road map on how we can develop direct transmission to the mobile where the distinction between audio and video is blurred … and it is a tube and uses the transmission spectrum, it does not drown the telecommunications network and is available on all smartphones, "he said.

In stating that the audience consumes more and more media and information on smartphones, he said it is important that the transmission signal reaches some of the mandatory phones to all smartphones.

"Perhaps, it could be the future regulatory mandate that would come out. It would be important from the point of view of disaster management and emergency information … That is the future direction in which we could evolve," he said.