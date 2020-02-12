Trai defends the price of the spectrum; tells companies to decide if they want to buy – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML0840dbb252be6d51137ef17b6a74b1c811% %MINIFYHTML0840dbb252be6d51137ef17b6a74b1c812%

Telecommunications regulator Trai has strongly defended its recommendations on spectrum pricing, including 5G radio waves, saying that its views have been finalized based on industry comments, and that it corresponds to Individual stakeholders decide whether to participate in the auction or not.

Trai's views become important when Bharti Airtel, earlier this month, made it clear that he will not buy 5G spectrum in the next auction if his base price is set at Rs 492 million per megahertz, as recommended by the telecommunications regulator .

The Minister of State for telecommunications and IT, Sanjay Dhotre, informed Rajya Sabha last week that a Draft Cabinet Note had been prepared for the spectrum auction, and that the document is under consideration within the Department.

"I do not react to the decisions made by individual companies. Trai has recommended the reserve price after taking into account the comments and comments of various stakeholders and has given it to the government."

"Apparently, the government has also accepted those reserve prices and it is up to the government to decide the timing of the auction," said the president of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), RS Sharma.

I was talking on the sidelines of a joint workshop on & # 39; Digital radio vision for India & # 39; Organized by Xperi Corporation and India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA).

"… of course, while the government will decide the time of the auction, it is up to the interested parties to decide whether they want to participate in the auction or not. What comment can I give?" Sharma said when asked about the recent statement from Airtel that raised concerns about high spectrum prices.

The government plans to hold the next round of spectrum auctions in April-May this year. The auction will also include radio waves for 5G services. The Digital Communications Commission has approved the reserve price recommended by Trai, but will be placed before the Cabinet for final approval.

Sharma also said that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has not yet approached the regulator for recommendations on new spectrum bands.

When asked if the regulator had received a referral for new 5G bands, Sharma said: "Not yet, but when they approach us, we will be ready to conduct a consultation."

The DoT plans to seek Trai's recommendations on prices and other modalities for the coveted 5G bands of 24.75-27.25 GHz, and by the end of last year a senior government official had said that the DoT also wants to sell additional bands in 2020.

This new 5G portion is independent of the Rs 5.22 rupee spectrum sales plan approved by the Digital Communications Commission on December 20, under which 8,300 MHz of air waves through 22 circles will be put in block in the Deadline from March to April.

