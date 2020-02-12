Tori Spelling criticizes the Oscars for omitting Luke Perry and his father legend Aaron Aaron Spelling from his "In Memoriam,quot; segment

Like many others, Tori Spelling was really disappointed and upset that Luke Perry, as well as his deceased father, Aaron Spelling, were not mentioned in the Oscar segment "In Memoriam,quot;. Not only that, but he has noticed many other annoying omissions over the years and, therefore, is now talking about it.

As you will know, at this year's Oscar Awards, there was a tribute dedicated to Hollywood stars, as well as to the people who work behind the cameras and died in 2019.

%MINIFYHTMLec07e1c55840de64550ebad896a1261011% %MINIFYHTMLec07e1c55840de64550ebad896a1261012%

That said, it didn't take long for people to realize that some important names they left us in the year that just ended were forgotten and that includes Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce.

In addition, a famous spelling was also left unnamed in the past and the 90210 actress from Beverly Hills was not happy that the same thing happened to her co-star now.

So yesterday, he turned to social networks to criticize the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the situation, which he thought was quite insulting to Luke Perry's memory.

Not only that, but it seems that he has not forgiven them for also omitting his late father, writer and producer Aaron Spelling during his 2007 ceremony.

‘Now, two of the most creative and talented men I have ever met, loved and lost have not been mentioned in the Oscars' memory. First, my dad Aaron Spelling who passed away in 2006 and now my friend Luke Perry who passed away in 2019. "he complained.

Ad

In addition, her husband also published about the other names not mentioned in the Oscars, writing: ‘Also missing in the segment in Memoriam (Sid Memoria), Sid Haig, Tim Conway, Michael J Pollard, Jan Michael Vincent, Cameron Boyce. Not to mention the rebuff of the great Aaron Spelling in 2007. I received an explanation for us @ theacademyawards.oscars @ theoscars2020 ".



Post views:

0 0