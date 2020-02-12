Tom Brady wants to keep the connection with Julian Edelman

%MINIFYHTML61b62593821f45d27a21b233ab67f18d11% %MINIFYHTML61b62593821f45d27a21b233ab67f18d12%

While Tom Brady's future with the Patriots has not yet been determined, he left a message for Julian Edelman on Instagram:

"Go back to the east coast so we can throw💯"

%MINIFYHTML61b62593821f45d27a21b233ab67f18d13% %MINIFYHTML61b62593821f45d27a21b233ab67f18d14%

The Patriots quarterback, who will become a free agent in March, commented on the latest Instagram post of the open receiver, which Edelman published on Wednesday. The publication featured a portrait of Edelman in a Patriots uniform with the legend "Focus on what follows. Always. # Implacable. Merciless."

%MINIFYHTML61b62593821f45d27a21b233ab67f18d15% %MINIFYHTML61b62593821f45d27a21b233ab67f18d16%

In his comment (which was published twice), Brady ordered Edelman to return to the east coast so they could pass the ball.

While Brady has not given a definitive answer as to whether he will return to New England or compete elsewhere, his comment left some fans speculating that his potential training is a "good sign." One user wrote: "Does that mean you'll come? Back? Amazing. Book. The best day."

Patriots fans will have to wait and see.