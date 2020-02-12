Tom Brady Rumor Tracker: latest free agency news, updates, projections to sign Patriots QB

When it comes to wondering what will happen to Tom Brady and the Patriots as the free NFL 2020 agency approaches, at this point, we are all in the same boat.

We have an idea of ​​what the 42-year-old quarterback and the New England organization think, but the decision that will create domino effects that will upset the league is only from Brady, and only he knows what's next for the best QB of all time. However, it is clear that it has not been decided whether he will return to the Patriots or if he will sign elsewhere as a free agent without restrictions for the first time in his 20-year career.

The answers should arrive soon. If Brady is not on the Patriots list on March 18 at 4 p.m. ET, when the 2020 league year begins, the team will receive a maximum limit charge of $ 13.5 million (signature bonus acceleration), a number that will be halved if they re-sign. That's why coach / general manager Bill Belichick needs clarity about Brady's plans as soon as possible; It should not be said that the whole New England approach for 2020 and beyond depends on whether Brady will be part of the process.

The period of legal manipulation of the NFL for future free agents is two days before the start of the league year, so if Brady wants to hear the releases of other teams (without visits), that is his first opportunity to do so within of the league. rules.

Unless Brady and the Patriots reach an agreement before March 16, the events of that 48-hour period will likely answer the question everyone wants the answer to: Where will Brady play in 2020?

Until then, rumors about the most experienced passer in the history of football will stir at a dizzying pace. Below is a timeline of those rumors.

Tom Brady news, rumors about free agency

– February 12: ESPN reports that Brady and the Patriots "have not been involved in contractual talks,quot;, but that there is "dialogue between him and the Patriots, which reflects that the situation is without animosity."

– Feb. 10: NFL Media confirms that Patriots owner Robert Kraft is comfortable letting Brady try free agency. "From what I understand," reports Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, "Kraft's thinking about this was basically, if the parties joined, if Brady decides that the Patriots were his best option after trying free agency, and if Bill Belichick – who of course, is making the decisions for New England: if he decides that Brady is his best option at this price, in the end, after all this after going through everything, it will mean that it should basically be that way. "

– February 2: Brady controls the entire Internet when his Hulu ad is running during the Super Bowl a few days after posting a cryptic tweet. Brady says at the end of the commercial: "I'm not going anywhere." This causes another round of analysis of what it means.

– February 2: ESPN reports that the Raiders "are ready to chase Brady if he does not re-sign with the Patriots before free agency begins," citing coach Jon Gruden's admiration for the QB and the desire to take him to Las Vegas.

– 12th of January: A week after the defeat in the Patriots playoffs, Brady says in a Westwood One radio interview that the contractual talks "are really not my concern right now … I love playing football. I love playing for ( the Patriots) organization. I really don't know what it looks like to move forward, and I'm taking it day by day. "

– January 9th: Brady posts a message on his Instagram account that suggests he intends to continue playing in 2020. "In both life and football, failure is inevitable. You don't always win," the post says. "However, you can learn from that failure, get up with great enthusiasm and put yourself back in the sand. And that's where you'll find me. Because I know I still have more to prove."

– January 6th: Kraft tells Peter King of The MMQB that his "hope and prayer,quot; is for Brady to return to New England, adding: "You have the freedom to decide what you want to do and what is best for you." Brady adds in a conversation with King: "I'll explore those (free agency) opportunities as long as they are. If they're the Patriots, great. If that doesn't work, I don't know. I just don't know. I love playing soccer. I still want to play soccer. I think I can still play at the championship level. I have to go do it. I'm motivated to go back to work and train. "

– January 5: Shortly after the Patriots lose to the Titans in the wild card round of the playoffs, Brady is asked about his future. "I don't know what the future will be like, and I'm not going to predict it," he says, adding that it is "quite unlikely,quot; to retire before the 2020 season. "Playing for (Kraft) and coach Belichick, I would say that nobody has had a better career than me. Just being with them. I'm very blessed. "

– October 27th: CBS Sports reports that the Chargers are a team to watch over Brady if the QB decides to leave the Patriots in free agency.