TMZ accused of disrespecting the cast & # 39; Parasite & # 39; and the idol group A.C.E with racist nuances

WENN / Instagram

The entertainment news medium has been criticized after it seems to make fun of the actors in the film who don't speak English and confuses A.C.E members as members of BTS.

Up News Info –

TMZ has angered social media users after it seemed to make fun of "Parasite"cast and group of boys from South Korea ACE. The media, based in Los Angeles, California, is accused of racism after a video shows its host and journalist mocking the Oscar-winning movie stars and idols for not speaking English during his meeting with his reporter.

In the video, actress Park So Dam He dodged a question from the journalist who asked: "What does Korean culture mean to you?" She just responded with a smile and walked away. The presenter said: "Okay, she doesn't like to talk, let's try this lady."

%MINIFYHTML2ec8c4889798dfc1af65b4c6c6615e9b11% %MINIFYHTML2ec8c4889798dfc1af65b4c6c6615e9b12%

The video then shows another woman in a car who was asked a similar question about what "Parasite" means to Korea. The woman in black is seen saying, "No, no, no," while waving her hand toward the camera. "Now that you have the elegant Oscar, do you think you are too good to talk to us? You are superficial, selfish, right," said the host.

In the study, a journalist came to a conclusion: "None of them speak English." When actor Song Kang Ho He answered the journalist's question with "Thank you very much," said the journalist, "No, he has no idea what to say."

Later, the anchor confused Byeongkwan Y Jun from A.C.E. as members of the most popular boy group BTS (Bangtan boys) The boys, who also don't speak English, answered the journalist's question about the Oscar "Parasites" awards with the help of a translator. "They translated our questions into the Korean language but they never returned the answer in English," the journalist said in the study, as he had no idea what Byeongkwan and Jun said.

K-Pop columnist Jeff Benjamin shared a video of the segment and called TMZ for not respecting South Korean stars. "So disrespectful in many ways. This is not the first racist incident of @ TMZ with Asian people, even specifically with K-pop stars," he wrote. "Also, as if artists like BTS and A.C.E had nothing better to do than translate? How embarrassing."

Fans have also intervened in the alleged racist connotations of TMZ, with one comment: "Did the 2 members of ace really be called as 2 members of bts as if they deliberately could not make the difference between the two groups? Each sentence here is racist and my blood boils. Disrespect is unacceptable … "

Another wrote: "In addition to the usual, not being able to differentiate between ACE and BTS. Do all Asians still seem to look the same? By the way, do I think TMZ thought the manager (?) Is a translator? I've rarely seen translators with Kpop Bands. "

"Byeongkwan and Jun and the cast and crew of Parasite should NOT have had to go through this. This is horrible. Blocked and reporting TMZ," someone else came in support of the actors and singers. Another person added: "I sincerely want to understand how people like TMZ are still in business after EVERYTHING they have done to artists in general, not just to Korean artists, because for me it is a true mystery."

TMZ has not responded to the violent reaction.