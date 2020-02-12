Thug, 32, says he is being "punished twice,quot; and asks for a second chance

A former criminal who was deported to Jamaica after being in the United Kingdom since he was 13 years old has told how he is being & # 39; punished twice & # 39 ;.

Rupert Smith, 32, of London, was jailed for 15 months for attacking a man with a wrench in 2016 and was one of 17 people on the controversial flight to Kingston on Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Newsnight in Kingston, the father of three children says he feels “ numb, hurt and hurt & # 39; & # 39; and has asked for a second chance to stay in the UK.

Smith says he feels he feels "empty,quot; and that his youngest daughter, who turned four today, "cried a lot,quot; because he wasn't there to celebrate his birthday.

Rupert Smith, 32, of London, was jailed for 15 months for attacking a man with a wrench in 2016 and was one of 17 people on the controversial flight to Kingston on Tuesday.

I'm numb, hurt, hurt. There are many words to choose from. The one in this moment is simply & # 39; insensitive & # 39 ;. There is no feeling, there is no feeling & # 39; & # 39 ;, he told Newsnight.

& # 39; Someone has taken everything from your life. You feel empty Just empty.

& # 39; All my family, life, couple, children, mom, brother, sister, nephew, nephews, cousins, all are abroad. So, literally, I'm here, doing what?

The plane, which departed to Jamaica at 7.30 am on Monday, was supposed to transport 50 people that the ministers classified as committing serious crimes.

Smith says he has lived in the United Kingdom for almost two decades and has not returned to Jamaica since he left.

He said: & # 39; Apparently, I have no family life in the UK. So what, the people who are there, who is there? Isn't he my family?

Speaking to BBC Newsnight, the father of three children says he feels "numb, hurt and hurt,quot; after landing in Kingston and has begged for a second chance to stay in the UK.

& # 39; I have been in Britain for the past 18, 19 years. Since I left here, I have not returned. What are you sending me back to?

I have a son and two daughters. My son is 13 years old, my middle daughter, she is eight. The last one is literally 4 years old today. I woke up this morning, crying loudly. & # 39; Dad is supposed to bring my cake & # 39 ;. How do you deal with that? & # 39 ;.

The flight went ahead despite the ongoing legal challenges, but the Prime Minister said those on board "should have taken the precaution of not being serious criminals."

But Smith says he has already "served his sentence,quot; for the crime for which he was convicted four years ago and says he is being punished for not being born in Britain.

Smith says he has already "served his sentence,quot; for the crime he committed and feels that he is being punished more for not being born in Britain.

He said: & # 39; I have committed my crime, I have served my sentence. If I were a British child, I would have finished serving my sentence.

& # 39; But since I'm Jamaican, it's like I serve my sentence three times. You cannot judge someone by a single mistake.

It occurs after violent criminals could return to the streets of Britain within 48 hours after the judges blocked their deportation.

It is understood that the Prime Minister is "furious,quot; at the prospect of 25 serious criminals being released.

A judicial review prevented criminals from being deported to Jamaica after claiming that they had been denied access to legal advice.

It is said that Johnson (left) is furious over the decision and Cummings (right) said the Appellate Court review showed dysfunction at work in Britain

Activists appear on the outskirts of Downing Street demanding that the government completely stop the deportation flight.

Davis, 30, who was convicted of robbery a decade ago, was to return to the island nation of the Caribbean, but was not among those deported today.

The drug offender, 26, is desperate to stay in the UK to take care of his paralyzed mother and three daughters. "To separate myself from my children, I would rather die," were the words of Adam Goulbourne during a deportation in London on Monday night. The 26-year-old from St. Jude & # 39; s was taken to a coach with dozens of detainees bound for Jamaica. But upon arrival, an officer got on and said he was one of the four passengers returning to the detention center. He has lived in England since he was six years old. In 2017, he was convicted of intent to supply Class A drugs and spent two years in prison before being released in April last year. Since then, he has been fighting a legal battle to remain in the United Kingdom to care for his mother, who suffered a stroke last year, and his three daughters. The law was amended in 2012 to allow the deportation of criminals to their country of origin, even though they were raised in Britain. At the end of 2019, the judges rejected his case and his last hope was that his lawyer could win a last-minute postponement of the courts, which he said Tuesday.

It means a murderer, two sex offenders, a firearms offender, seven violent criminals and 14 drug offenders remain.

Boris Johnson hopes to accelerate the attempt to limit the powers of people and activists to use such reviews to challenge ministers, reports The Times.

Its principal advisor, Dominic Cummings, described the decision of the Court of Appeals as the "perfect symbol of the dysfunction of the British state."

Cummings is pushing for "urgent action on the farce that the judicial review has become."

The flight was supposed to transport 50 people that the ministers classified as committing serious crimes.

The plane departed for Kingston at around 7.30 am yesterday, with only 17 people on the trip.

He moved on despite the ongoing legal challenges, but the Prime Minister said those on board & # 39; should have taken the precaution of not being serious criminals & # 39 ;.

The government now fears that the rest will secure the bond in a matter of days and will be released from immigrant expulsion centers.

They can only remain in the centers if there is a reasonable prospect of their expulsion from the United Kingdom.

Johnson's official spokesman said the public had already spent tens of thousands of pounds on appeals and judicial reviews for criminals.

Interior Secretary Priti Patel (pictured) criticized Labor's opposition to deportation.

Reshawn Davis, 30, who has a baby with his British wife, was arrested on Friday and was told that he would be transferred to Jamaica today after a conviction for robbery, but was not among those deported today. Tajay Thompson (right, as a child) also faced deportation

Charge sheet of the 17 & # 39; serious criminals & # 39; deported to Jamaica The government said 17 foreign criminals with a combined sentence of 75 years and a life sentence were deported on today's charter flight. This includes a combined total of 15.5 years for rape, 16 years for violent crimes, almost 29 years for drug-related crimes, including Class A drugs and 14 years for robbery with possession of firearms: Rape One convicted of rape and sentence of 11 years. One convicted of rape and sentenced to 4 years and 6 months. Violent crime One convicted of a violent assault and sentenced to 1 year and 3 months. One of those convicted of hurting with the intention of causing GBH, possession of a weapon in a public place Violent crimes against a person (Wound) 7 years One convicted of a violent crime against a person and sentenced to 8 years. Drugs One convicted of attempting to provide class A medications – 7-year sentence A persistent offender, whose most recent conviction was for drug offenses and intimidation of a witness and received a total sentence of 11 months. One convicted of importing controlled drugs and sentenced to four years. One convicted of supplying class A drugs and sentenced to four years and six months. One convicted of supplying class A drugs and sentenced to three years. One convicted of importing class B controlled drugs and sentenced to three years One convicted of supplying class A drugs (crack cocaine) and sentenced to 3 years and 2 months. One convicted of supplying class A drugs and sentenced to 3 years and 4 months. Theft and crimes with firearms One convicted of robbery and life imprisonment. One convicted of robbery, firearms crime, vehicle theft and possession of class A drugs, sentenced to five years One convicted of conspiracy to steal and possession of a firearm and sentenced to 9 years. Stole One convicted of robbery and sentenced to prison of 2 years and 6 months.

The Charity Detention Action successfully argued that some detainees at the Colnbrook and Harmondsworth immigrant expulsion centers were unable to obtain legal advice due to lack of telephone coverage for O2 clients.

However, officials said the men had access to landlines, Skype, Internet, email and legal surgeries on the premises.

They included Randee Hall, 21, who was convicted in 2018 of possessing Class A drugs with the intention of supplying and imprisoned for four years. He has lived in the United Kingdom since he was two years old.

Another was Adam Golbourne, who has lived in England since he was six years old and cannot remember life outside the United Kingdom.

In 2017, he was convicted of intent to supply Class A drugs and spent two years in prison before being released in April last year.

Since then, he has been fighting a legal battle to remain in the United Kingdom to care for his mother, who suffered a stroke last year, and his three daughters of six, four and three years.

Maria Thomas, of Duncan Lewis's lawyers, who is acting for 14 of the criminals who were not deported, said at least two would file lawsuits under the Modern Slavery Law.

She said those in question claim they were victims of human trafficking.

He asked the government to learn the lessons of the Windrush scandal, in which members of a generation of Caribbean immigrants who helped rebuild Britain after World War II were wrongly accused of being in the country illegally.

But Johnson said yesterday: "Obviously, we don't want to do anything that goes against the law, but on the other hand, I think these people should have taken the precaution of not being serious criminals."

"I think the public will understand that it is right for us to deport people who are guilty of very serious crimes."

Sources close to the Interior Minister, Priti Patel, said: & # 39; All Labor politicians who try every trick in the book to stop these deportation flights never think of the victims.

“ People suffered terrible crimes at the hands of these criminals, and yet these activists could not give anything. They never think of the victims.

Under the United Kingdom Borders Act of 2007, the Ministry of Interior must issue a deportation order when a foreign citizen has been convicted of a crime and has received a custodial sentence of 12 months or more.

This is subject to several exceptions, including where to do so would violate someone's human rights or the obligations of the United Kingdom under the Refugee Convention.

The Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI) said that the flight had & # 39; forced & # 39; to families to separate, and added that the deportees were & # 39; British in all meaningful ways and if the law allows those people to be exiled, they must change & # 39 ;.