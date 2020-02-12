Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcome & # 39; Valentine Baby & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLa70ffaad72eaf7e50fcd4d43ef6cc46411% %MINIFYHTMLa70ffaad72eaf7e50fcd4d43ef6cc46412%

The wife of the singer of & # 39; Marry Me & # 39 ;, Lauren, has given birth to her third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, whom she describes as having & # 39; a lot of dark hair and blue eyes & # 39 ;.

Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins welcomed the fifth member of her family. On Tuesday, February 11 at night, the creator of hits "Die a Happy Man" and his wife announced the arrival of their third daughter, Lennon Love Akins, who is considered her "early Valentine's baby."

Sharing the happy news through Instagram, the 29-year-old singer said: "Lennon Love Akins was born at 8:30 a.m. on February 10!" He continued: "It was a joy to see this little angel being brought into the world. My wife is amazing throughout the birth. Seeing our children meet Lennon for the first time was probably the sweetest thing I've ever seen in my life. All my lifetime!"

Including a series of photos with his newborn with the family in the publication, the winner of the CMA Awards praised his two daughters, Ada James of 2 years and Willa Gray of 4 years. "Ada James and Willa Gray will be the best older sisters on the planet," he said. "The Lord is so good and I am very grateful for my beautiful growing family! Everyone prays for us as we shift from defense man to man to zone."

Rhett's wife, Akins, has also used his own account to share more photos. "Our Valentine's baby was born yesterday, February 10, and his sisters couldn't be happier to finally kiss their little face," he wrote in the subtitles section. "Lennon Love Akins. 9lbs 2oz of lovveeee with a lot of dark hair and blue eyes. We couldn't be more in love."

Rhett talked about his and his wife's desire to expand his family last June. During an appearance on "Today", the singer of" Changes in life "shared:" When you're betting on one and suddenly two happen, you think, & # 39; we basically had twins! & # 39; It was difficult (adjust), but now we're like, & # 39; Man, let's have a little more. Two is fine, let's go to three. "

Just over a month later, Rhett and his wife announced that they were waiting for their third child. "Excited to share that I will now pay for 3 weddings," he joked in his family's caption. "I feel very blessed to say that our third child is on the way and is a girl! I love you so much @laur_akins. WG and AJ, you will be the best older sisters! Bring the crazy one."